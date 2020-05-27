CIV 6 Multiplayer Not Working: Multiplayer Faces Same Server Issues Encountered By GTA 5

Civilization 6 was announced as the next massive free title on the Epic Games Store, replacing GTA 5 last Thursday. The game is ridiculously popular among fans and generally costs £49.99 on the online service. However, it can now be downloaded as a freebie until 11 AM EDT on May 28, 2020.

For gamers who have never played Civilization 6 or earlier games in the series, it’s a long-running turn-based strategy game which is also available on gaming consoles; however, it is best played on PC.

Also Read | Apex Legends The First Piece Hampered By Server Outages; Respawn Issues Fix

CIV 6 multiplayer not working

Since the game has gone live on the Epic Games Store, there has been a huge amount of traffic on the servers with fans rushing to get their free copy of the game. Epic Games Support Status website has logged a number of issues related to the game, with a major focus on the company’s launcher and online services not working for users.

It appears that Civilization 6 has been suffering from similar connection issues that plagued GTA 5 when it was announced as a giveaway. Users have been encountering a number of issues while connecting to online services, and it seems that the game’s Multiplayer mode has taken a considerable hit. Most players were stuck with a ‘retrieving host information’ error as they tried to play the game with their friends. Here are a few reports from Twitter:

Also Read | How To Get The True Ending In Piggy Chapter 12? True Ending Explained

My friend and I keep getting put on 'Retrieving Host Information' when trying to continue a save that we did yesterday (on Epic) — Eli Umar (@eli_umar) May 23, 2020

@CivGame do you have a fix for the endless "retrieving host information" bug yet? Civilisation 6 is unplayable for my friends and I (launched via Epic Games launcher from Australia) — Ajax 44 (@44_ajax) May 24, 2020

Still getting ''retrieving host information'' screen while im trying to play w my friends on epic,any suggestions? — zolin (@zolin598) May 24, 2020

Apart from complaints on Twitter, there are also numerous threads from players on CIV's official sub-reddit page with more or less complains of the same issue.

Similar to GTA Online, the multiplayer services took a hit whilst floods of new players attempted to play online with their friends.

Also Read | MK11 Patch Notes: What Time Does Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Release?

CIV 6 Multiplayer PC – Is the issue resolved?

The issue with the game’s multiplayer services was something that players had to get through for a couple of days, but the number of user reports has significantly reduced recently, suggesting that the issue has been fixed for most users.

However, for users who continue to face such issues, it is quite likely that this massive surge of new users will level out after Thursday when the free version is pulled off from the store.

Developed by Firaxis Games, Civilization 6 holds a fantastic score of 88% on Metacritic, which shows that the game is also well received by the critics. The sixth instalment in the series came out in 2016 on Mac and Windows PC platforms, and it continues to receive improvements and new content to make the game even better.

Also Read | Civilization 6 Is The Next Free Title On Epic Games Store Replacing GTA 5

Image credits: Steam Powered Store