How To Set Yourself Looking For Work In GTA 5 Online And Participate In VIP Work?

Grand Theft Auto Online is an online multiplayer game in the GTA series that also allows players to set themselves as looking for a job to be able to work for others. Jobs are a consistent way to earn a good amount of cash in the game. There are two ways to get a job in GTA Online.

Get a quick job in GTA Online

You need to pull out your phone by clicking the d-pad and select the Quick Job option on the device which is located on the middle left.

This will allow you to choose a job at random which will throw you into the next available game, or specify a Job type like Race, Deathmatch, or a Mission.

You will get two options once you select a job type – Alone and On-Call. The first option ‘Alone’ will directly move you to a lobby and where you can also be the host of the session. If you select ‘On Call’, you will be able to continue playing the game until a game starts. You will also get a timer on the screen and a count of the number of players that are being added to the job. Once the job is ready, you will be pulled into it automatically.

Get a new job from the pause menu in GTA Online

This mode allows you more options over the specific job by letting you choose individual jobs within a particular job type. Go to the pause menu and select the ‘Online’ option. This will let you choose between Jobs or Playlists.

Playlists are groups of tasks that have been put together in a specific order and also help reduce the amount of time waiting in lobbies. The Jobs menu allows you to bookmark a particular Job or Playlist which is a good option if you wish to stack your favourite Jobs for later. You also have an option to either Join a Job or Host one.

How to participate in VIP work?

The game also allows you to set your status to a Bodyguard. You can do so by going to the SecuroServ options in the Interaction menu. Here, you can apply to become a Bodyguard by enabling the 'looking for work' option. Now, if you pull up the app on your phone, you will notice that it will replace Benny’s lowrider icon and you will start getting requests from VIPs who are looking to hire.

Image credits: Rockstar Games