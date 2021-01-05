What Is The Overwolf Warzone Companion App? Is It Safe To Use The App?

Call of Duty: Warzone is certainly one of the biggest titles in the battle royale genre and it continues to get better with every update. The free-to-play online multiplayer from Activision is a rather polished game; however, it is not impervious to exploits and cheats. Warzone players have now discovered an extension program for the battle royale game which allows them to get additional stats and track various activities pertaining to the game.

Also Read | Call Of Duty Error Code 5476, Warzone Not Working: How To Fix The Error?

What is the Overwolf Warzone Companion app?

Overwolf Warzone Companion is an app from codstats.net which allows players to track their in-game stats using dynamic graphs. It also helps players understand the various levels of skills that can be worked on to perform better on the field. Additionally, the Warzone Companion app comes with a 'Cheaters Tracker' feature which helps track down cheaters in matches. This enables players to check if they were genuinely killed by another player or they have used certain cheats to gain the kill. Apart from this, the app offers a range of other features including a live performance tracker.

Due to the many features offered by the Overwolf Warzone program, a number of players have resorted to using the service. But is it safe to use? Let's find out.

Also Read | GTA 6 Release Date: Is The Popular Rockstar Games Title Releasing In 2021?

Is the Overwolf Warzone Companion app safe?

The Overwolf Warzone Companion app has garnered a decent amount of user base since its release. While a number of users have said on Reddit that it works as intended, many users have also claimed that they have lost their game accounts after using it. Several users have also reported that their Warzone account was banned even after the app was disabled after running it post-installation.

Also Read | Purple Bullets In Cold War And Warzone: How Much Does It Cost And How To Buy The Bundle?

Can you restore your Warzone account?

If your account has been banned from using the Overwolf Warzone app, you can choose to contest it with Activision. However, a number of users have revealed that their account was permanently banned by the gaming company. One Reddit user also claimed that they have tried opening a ticket with Overwolf, who denied responsibility for the account suspension. Therefore, it is advisable that you stay away from using the service.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Jan 2021: Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling?

Image credits: Call of Duty website