Is GTA 5 Going To Be Free On Epic Games Store Until May 21, 2020?

Epic Games inadvertently confirmed in a recent tweet that they would be offering GTA 5 on the Epic Games Store later today till May 21 for free. The tweet has since been deleted. The deleted tweet from Epic Games did not specify exactly when the offer will go live; however, there is a countdown timer for a ‘mystery game’ on the Epic Games Store that is set to end at 4 PM BST, so there is a high chance it's GTA 5.

Tweet ad is deleted, so here you go pic.twitter.com/3oja0C3418 — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 14, 2020

A collaboration between Epic Games and GTA 5 does not come as surprise, especially considering that there were enough rumours suggesting the same.

Is GTA 5 going to be free on Epic Games?

Gamepressure was the first website to receive a tip from an anonymous source claiming that the free edition of GTA V will be rolled out as a Premium Edition on the Epic Games Store. It also added that the popular game will also offer a range of additional content to the fans apart from the actual game and access to GTA Online. It further stated that adding the game to your library during the promotion period will make the game remain yours forever.

The website also speculates that releasing the game for free on the gaming service will help Rockstar generate more revenue in GTA Online microtransactions, although players can still choose to not spend any money in-game.

How to download GTA 5 on Epic Games?

Going by the now-deleted tweet and the reports surfacing online, GTA 5 will likely be available exclusively on the Epic Games store till May 21, 2020. For users who are interested in downloading the game as a free-to-play, you need to make sure that you have an active Epic Games account. You can create a new one here.

Once you are registered, you will be asked to download the Epic Games launcher on your PC. You need to download the same and log in to the Epic Games store. Once GTA 5 goes live on the Epic Games Store, you can search for 'GTA 5' in the search bar and you will get the option to download the game through the launcher.

Image credits: Rockstar Games