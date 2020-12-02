Season Of Celebration Pokemon GO Spawns: New Pokemon Creatures To Appear In Wild

Pokemon GO continues to be one of the hottest video games available on mobile devices. The augmented reality game from Niantic is known to thrill the fans by constantly adding new content and introducing exciting in-game events. The gaming company is now hosting another major huge event which has been titled the “Season of Celebration.”

Developers haven’t revealed the exact details of the event, however, it is clear that it will be unlike any of the previous events we have seen in the game. The Season of Celebration kicked off on December 1 and it is set to run until March 1, 2020. As part of the event, Niantic will be bringing new mega raids, a bunch of Pokemon hatching from eggs, and more. There will also be a huge December Community Day event that will be live on December 12 and December 13. Interestingly, one of the biggest highlights of the event is that it will see various Pokemon creatures show up in the wild across the Northern and Southern hemisphere.

Season of Celebration Pokemon GO spawns

Players living in the Northern and Southern hemisphere will see different Pokemon creatures spawn in the wild based on their region. As part of the Season of Celebration event, all Pokemon associated with winter will start spawning in the Northern hemisphere. These include icy Pokemon creatures such as Sandshrew, Seel, Lapras, Deerling and others. For players in the Southern Hemisphere, they will see fiery Pokemon creatures such as Electrike, Shuckle, Growlithe, and Burmy, among others. Pokemon creatures that were originally found in the Kalos region will also start spawning from December 2 until December 8.

There are a bunch of Pokemon that will be spawning in Mega Raids throughout this month. These include the Mega Gengar, Mega Abomasnow, and Mega Charizard X. Trainers should also note that Mega Charizard X will be insanely powerful through the first half of this month. With that in mind, it is possible that other Mega-Evolved Pokemon creatures will also gain additional strength at a certain point during the event.

Image credits: Niantic