What Is XL Candy In Pokemon GO? How To Get The XL Candy After Reaching Level 40?

Pokemon Go has received a major update recently which brought plenty of new content to the game. The gaming company has also introduced a new Season of Celebration in-game event which will bring new mega raids, Pokemon hatching from eggs, and various other content. While trainers are already excited for the arrival of the Gen 6 Pokemon creatures, game developers have also added a new Pokemon Go XL Candy that most fans have been curious about.

What is XL Candy in Pokemon GO?

XL Candy is a new collectable in Pokemon GO that will allow trainers to level up their Pokemon creatures and help them reach a higher CP beyond their original cap.

How to get XL Candy?

For trainers looking to get the XL Candy in Pokemon GO, they will need to reach level 40. Once you hit the level, you will be able to take your Pokemon to higher CP levels. It is also worth mentioning that trainers will be getting more XP when they catch a Pokemon creature, hatch Eggs, evolve a Pokemon, and other activities.

Once you reach the required level, you will be able to get an XL Candy by catching and transferring Pokemon creatures. In addition, players can also get an XL Candy by catching a Raid Boss or hatching eggs. Interestingly, another great way to get an XL candy is by converting and combining your standard Candy into a Candy XL.

Players should note that reaching level 40 in Pokemon GO will require a lot of effort on your part. This will require you to catch a variety of Pokemon creatures and also complete a number of challenges.

The new Pokemon GO update is now live for all players. As part of the new special event available with the update, Niantics is bringing a number of Pokemon creatures that will be appearing in Mega Raids throughout this month. These include the likes of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Gengar, and Mega Charizard X. Players living in the Northern and Southern hemisphere will also see various Pokemon creatures spawn in the wild based on their region.

Image credits: Pokemon GO Twitter