Top 100 Valorant Players In Europe And North America With Ranked Leaderboard

Riot Games' tactical first-person shooter Valorant has seen a huge success in the esports scene since releasing in beta early this year. The free-to-play title continues to grow and attract more esports organizations and professional players from around the world. There have been numerous Valorant esports tournaments over the months, all of which have been highly successful and rewarding to the players.

The top 100 Valorant players for Europe and the North American region have finally emerged. Riot Games has recently revealed the best Valorant players on its Play Valorant Twitter handle, and also included the Valorant agents for the top ten players on the list.

Also Read | Valorant Ignition Series Event Announced By BLAST With Lucrative €50,000 Prize Pool

Top 100 Valorant players

Best Valorant players from North America

Here is the Valorant player rankings list for the North American region.

How do you stack up?



NA Ranked leaderboard is here. pic.twitter.com/vobLUh46GI — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2020

In North America, the top spot is held by TenZ, followed by DOINKMACHINE97 and AsunaCS leading the second and third positions. Interestingly, a majority of players on the list are Jett mains.

Also Read | Valorant Nebula Skins Are Live In Game Store: How To Purchase The Nebula Collection?

Best Valorant players from Europe

Here is a look at the Valorant player rankings for the European region.

How do you stack up?



EU Ranked leaderboard is here. pic.twitter.com/GIVn2PCTcg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2020

In Europe, ALIVE is on top of the leaderboard, followed by bramz and GO LoWkii, who take up the second and third positions respectively. Other popular names such as G2 paTiTek and FPX Shao have also made it to the top ten list. Similar to the NA region, a majority of players in Europe also relied heavily on Jett. This clearly makes her one of the most preferred agents in the first person shooter game. Jett offers a flashy playstyle and has a one-hit-kill potential, which has made her a favourite among many Valorant fans.

Also Read | Valorant Download Size: How To Download Valorant On Windows PC?

A Valorant leaderboard isn't available in-game at the moment; however, it is likely that it will soon be added. Once a Valorant leaderboard is added in the game, players will be able to view their spots on the ranked leaderboard and see how they fare against other players.

Valorant is currently available only on Windows PC platform. You can download the game by heading over to the game's official website at the link here. Once you're on the homepage, tap on the 'Play Now' button. Here, you just have to log into your Riot Games account and you will be directed to the download page.

Also Read | How To Add Friends In Valorant: A Step-by-step Guide For Making New Friends

Image credits: Play Valorant