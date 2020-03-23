The Debate
Half Life Alyx: What Does The Game Release And What Time Does It Come Out?

Gaming

Half Life Alyx release date and release time have been announced by Valve and the game preload is finally available. Continue reading to get all the details.

Half Life Alyx release date

The Half-Life: Alyx is almost here, with the first new game in the Half-Life franchise about to come out on Steam in about 16 years. Over the years, there wasn't a lot of hope that the makers would bring another Half-Life game to the fans; however, at the end of 2019, Valve made the surprise announcement that the VR-only Half-Life Alyx was in the making. Now, the latest entry in the franchise is almost upon us.

Also Read | How To Get Axe, Iron Nuggets, Shovel, And Log Stakes In Animal Crossing

Half Life Alyx release date

The company has recently announced the date and time when the game will be going live, and when gamers can begin pre-loading. The Half-Life: Alyx is releasing on March 23, today.

Also Read | Call Of Duty Warzone Mic And Voice Chat Not Working? Here's The Fix

Half Life Alyx release and preload time

Valve has revealed the exact timings when the game will be unlocked. The unlock time is set at 17:00 GMT/ 10:00 PDT/ 13:00 EDT/ 10:30 IST. The game preload is also available right now.

Also Read | PUBG MOBILE Online Tournaments Will Come In 10 Regional Languages For Indian Gamers

Half-Life: Alyx will be compatible with all the Computer VR headsets including Valve Index, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. The company has teased that the latest entry in the series will have a similar length to Half-Life 2 and that it wouldn't be an episodic game. This means that gamers will be getting a meaty new adventure in the world of Black Mesa, G-Man and those horrifying Xen aliens.

Ahead of the game launch, the Steam Store has been offering previous entries in the franchise completely free to the fans. However, it may only be available until the launch of Half-Life Alyx, so be sure to act quickly if you are looking to take advantage of this offer.

Also Read | Minecraft Snapshot 20w12a: Respawn Anchor Can Now Set Your Respawn Point In The Nether

Image credits: Half Life

