Half Life Alyx: What Does The Game Release And What Time Does It Come Out?

The Half-Life: Alyx is almost here, with the first new game in the Half-Life franchise about to come out on Steam in about 16 years. Over the years, there wasn't a lot of hope that the makers would bring another Half-Life game to the fans; however, at the end of 2019, Valve made the surprise announcement that the VR-only Half-Life Alyx was in the making. Now, the latest entry in the franchise is almost upon us.

Half Life Alyx release date

The company has recently announced the date and time when the game will be going live, and when gamers can begin pre-loading. The Half-Life: Alyx is releasing on March 23, today.

Half Life Alyx release and preload time

Valve has revealed the exact timings when the game will be unlocked. The unlock time is set at 17:00 GMT/ 10:00 PDT/ 13:00 EDT/ 10:30 IST. The game preload is also available right now.

In 3 Days, return to City 17. Half-Life Alyx is now available to pre-load. https://t.co/NCOLWqSp3e pic.twitter.com/XXe9uBsOEn — Valve (@valvesoftware) March 20, 2020

Half-Life: Alyx will be compatible with all the Computer VR headsets including Valve Index, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. The company has teased that the latest entry in the series will have a similar length to Half-Life 2 and that it wouldn't be an episodic game. This means that gamers will be getting a meaty new adventure in the world of Black Mesa, G-Man and those horrifying Xen aliens.

Ahead of the game launch, the Steam Store has been offering previous entries in the franchise completely free to the fans. However, it may only be available until the launch of Half-Life Alyx, so be sure to act quickly if you are looking to take advantage of this offer.

