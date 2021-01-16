What Time Does Double Weapon XP Start In Cold War? When Will It End?

The recently released COD Cold War is one of the best Call of Duty Black Ops Franchise editions. With an ever-increasing player base, you can name the success around the legitimate Cold War-themed story. However, the developers have decided to keep a Call of Duty Cold War Double Weapon XP weekend. And so, many players are wondering about, "what time does Double Weapon XP start in Cold War?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What time does Double Weapon XP start in Cold War?

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is available to play on multiple platforms around the world. However, as the players are enjoying the game to its fullest, they also have to increase their XP points in the game to rank up their accounts. So, the developers have been conducting several Double XP weekends in action RPG. This time, developers are back with another XP event called the Double Weapon XP in Cold War.

The Double Weapon XP in Cold War started yesterday that is January 15, 2021, and this will last until January 19, 2021. This is your chance to shine which will help you to reach your desired Tier in a few days. The previous Double XP weekend was held on December 31, 2020, and it lasted until January 4, 2021. Such events will actually help players to move fasters to 100 Tiers and it will also keep the excitement of the game going.

Apart from this, The Cold War Zombies Free Week is currently LIVE, so you can go and download the standalone installation to enjoy the mode. However, it will only last until January 21, 2021, and after which the free access will cut off. But, after the free week is over, you will have to pay for the full version of Call of Duty Cold War to continue playing Zombies. Just like the full-version the free week offer also supports multiplayer, so you can ask your friends to try it out before purchasing. The Call of Duty Cold War costs Rs 5,100 for PS4 and Rs 5,490 for Xbox One on Amazon in India.

