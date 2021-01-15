Cold War Game Session Not Joinable? How To Fix "Host Session Missing" Error?

COD Cold War has recently released a brand new update for its players on January 14, yesterday. However, after the Cold War Mid Season Update was out, many players started experiencing a lot of issues. Players took this problem on various forums to find a quick solution. If you have been wondering about the Cold War Game Session Not Joinable" error, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Cold War Zombies Free Week details: Date, platforms & how to claim it?

Call of Duty Cold War "Game Session Not Joinable" error Explained

The latest instalment of the Call of Duty Black Ops Franchise is COD Cold War that has taken the world by storm. COD Cold War being a 'paid-for' game, had only one game mode before the Gunfight Blueprint mode was added. Nevertheless, since the latest update arrives, players get "Host Missing content" notification whenever they try to join a session. However, it has been noted that this glitch can be fixed by restarting the game which reboots the system completely. But, many players have found out that re-searching for a game has brought them into matches.

Also Read | Asus ROG Flow X13 announced! Know price, specs, launch date & more

Cold War Mid Season Update details - What's new?

MULTIPLAYER:

New Fireteam map: Sanatorium

New Mode: Dropkick 6v6 – This frantic game of nuclear hot potato features two teams each vying for control of a special and extremely important briefcase. The round begins with each team racing to the location of the nuclear briefcase and attempting to pick it up. Anyone grabbing the briefcase is automatically equipped with a powerful pistol, but it’s ideally up to the rest of the team to keep the briefcase-carrier safe. The team with the case gains access to launch codes, as well as an ever-increasing score for their team. If you die while your team controls the briefcase, you will not respawn until your carrier has been eliminated and the briefcase has been dropped. If your team isn’t carrying the case, it must be flushed out and retrieved before it’s too late. Once one team reaches the score limit by controlling and owning the briefcase, orders to execute a nuclear strike are confirmed, and the round is won… in a highly explosive manner! The first team to 200 score wins.

New Melee Weapon: Wakizashi Sword

Also Read | COD Cold War UI Error 10002: Here's How To Fix The Problem!

ZOMBIES:

New Mode: Cranked – A limited-time mode both literally and figuratively! Keep one eye on the countdown timer, and the other on your zombie-killing: spend too long without an undead takedown and you’ll explode! There’s no time to lose as your survival depends on frantic, terror-filled takedowns where the only respite is the Cranked power-up, granting a brief breather before the carnage continues.

PlayStation exclusive: Raid added to Onslaught playlist with new Dark Aether intel

Playlist Updates

And, as it’s a Thursday, Treyarch has updated the playlists in Black Ops Cold War MP to the following: Dropkick Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 Gunfight Fireteam Dirty Bomb Prop Hunt Nuketown 24/7 Face Off

For those playing Warzone, here’s the new January 14 playlist update for that: BR Quads, Trios, Duos Buy Back Solos Plunder Trios Rebirth Island Mini Royale Solos Rebirth Island Resurgence Quads



Also Read | COD Cold War Zombies Glitches After Patch: List Of All The Remaining Glitches