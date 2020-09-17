When Do Weekly Challenges Come Out In Fortnite Season 4, Week 5?

Fortnite is set to bring the latest batch of weekly challenges for Week 4 of Chapter 2, Season 4. The ongoing Marvel-themed season has already seen three weeks of Fortnite weekly challenges which involved some of the most exciting tasks for players to complete. And with the new set of weekly challenges yet to go live on servers, data miner iFireMonkey has already leaked the list of challenges that will be available for Week 5 of Season 4. Let's check out when the Fortnite Season 4, Week 5 will go live on servers.

Fortnite Week 5 challenge release time

Fortnite developer Epic Games will release the Season 4, Week 5 challenges on Thursday, September 24, 2020, around 7:00 PM EST. This is when the Fortnite weekly challenges are released every week.

Fortnite Week 5 challenges

The Week 5 challenges were discovered in the game files which also reveal that there will be a total of eight different challenges. One of the challenges will grant users 50,000 XP, while the remaining challenges will offer 25,000 XP.

Search 7 chests at Doom's Domain - 25,000 XP

Get 3 eliminations at Dirty Docks - 25,000 XP

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out - 25,000 XP

Collect 1 Floating Ring at Coral Castle - 25,000 XP

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming ring in Salty Springs - 25,000 XP

Make a Stark Robot dance - 25,000 XP

Destroy 1 Gorger - 50,000 XP

Deal 500 damage to opponents at The Authority - 25,000 XP

The Fortnite Season 4, Week 5 challenges will be available across all platforms once they go live on September 24 at 7:00 PM EST. This includes Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms. The season is not available on iOS due to lawsuits between Epic and Apple. If you are a Battle Pass owner, completing the above challenges will allow you to level up and unlock a range of exciting rewards.

Image credits: Epic Games