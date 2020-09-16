Fortnite Update 2.86 Patch Notes: Know All About The Addressed Issues For Season 4

The Fortnite update 2.86, which arrived in September, will not bring any new content or any major features to the game as it is a maintenance patch. This patch will address issues like ESP error messages which many PS4 users complained about, along with many other bugs. Read on to know more about this patch in Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite Update 2.86

The main issues in Fortnite Battle Royal include not being able to get Presets in Party Royal Phone Booth when the player is trying to preview their Outfits, the Back Bling for any specific skin, or Wrap. Another issue was that the Heroes Park and Ghost House did not show up as Discovered Locations even after players visited them. Newer issues popped soon afterward like the placing map markers, canceling movement, and disappearance of the Groot Awakening Island.

Fortnite Patch Notes for 2.86

This Fortnite update 2.86 mainly focuses on fixing the ESP Error message which was showing up for many players for the PS4 and Xbox One consoles. It also works on some of the system stability issues which were mainly showing up on the Xbox One console. Later on, Epic tweeted with the following as message:

We've begun to deploy a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This patch addresses an "ESP" error message that some players may have been getting on PlayStation 4 and stability on Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/j4S21M0OmI — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 15, 2020

The official Trello for Fortnite, which keeps a tab on all the ongoing bugs currently in the game, has mentioned that Epic Games is working on the following issues and they will be addressed in the future updates of the game.

Boundless Set Sticker Customization

‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ does not lock the input method.

Cannot get to Presets in Party Royale Phone Booth when previewing an Outfit, Back Bling, or Wrap.

Gas Cans temporarily disabled in Battle Lab.

Groot Awakening Island Missing

Fishing Spots can disappear on PC with Effects set to Low.

Replays not saving on PlayStation 4.

Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations.

Which Platform is Fortnite Update 2.86 for and the Update Size

Fortnite update 2.86 is for the PS4 and Xbox and won't be available for PC, as the issues which are taken care of in this patch won't have any effect for the PC version. The update was released on September 15 and its size on PS4 is 463 MB, which should be the update size on Xbox One as well. Also, one of the Fortnite skins which the players were waiting for is finally here. The Kyra impact set releases today. Check out the tweet below by Fortnite about the same.

Never afraid to stand out, Kyra lands with an impact.



Grab the Impact Set in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/QbTPYPloiZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 16, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Epic Games