Valorant 2.03 Patch Notes: Check Out Valorant Reyna Nerf, Valorant New Game Mode And More

Valorant is out with another update for its players and this one brings an entire arrangement of new cosmetic agents for the players, buffs and nerfs, and more changes. The new arrangement of cosmetics incorporates blade skins, prime skins, weapon skins, and that's only the tip of the iceberg. For each online multiplayer game, players search for new cosmetic agents to plan their characters in an interesting manner to assist them with standing apart from the group. These corrective updates are anticipated by major part in each game as it likewise gives a new look to the character's appearance and characteristics. Many Players want to check out the latest Valorant 2.03 Patch Notes.

Valorant 2.03 Patch notes

Valorant has made a whole set of changes in the latest update. Check out the detailed list of changes in the Valorant 2.03 Patch Notes below:

Agent Updates

Valorant Reyna Nerf

Reyna gets a dual nerf and buff in hopes of reigning in some of her “pubstomp” potential, while still keeping her viable in balanced and coordinated play. The charge reduction should limit how much impact she can have round over round when she’s heavily out-gunning her opponents. Valorant Reyna Nerf will allow enough room for the 1v5 dream when Empress(X) is active.

Maximum Devour(Q) and Dismiss(E) charges reduced 4 >>> 2

Slain enemies that Reyna has damaged in the last 3 seconds now drop Soul Orbs, even if Reyna does not land the killing shot

Cost of Devour and Dismiss charges increased 100 >>> 200

Yoru

Gatecrash now displays the range at which the tether can be seen by enemies while moving on the minimap

The range that enemies are able to hear the audio of a Gatecrash teleport is now displayed on the minimap

While in Dimensional Drift, Yoru’s minimap is now visible

Enemies within Yoru’s vision range, while in Dimensional Drift, are now revealed to ally minimaps, as well

Dimensional Drift can no longer body block enemies

Brimstone

The audio of the Incendiary’s lingering fire zone will be easier to hear when other actions and sounds occur nearby.

Phoenix

The audio of the Hot Hands lingering fire zone will be easier to hear when other actions and sounds occur nearby.

Weapon Updates

Marshal

Movement speed when zoomed is now at 90% of unzoomed movement speed (previously, zoomed movement speed was 76% of unzoomed)

Price decrease 1100 >>> 1000

Zoom magnification increased 2.5x >>> 3.5x

Stinger Autofire

Price increased from 1000 >>> 1100

Full auto fire rate reduced from 18 >>> 16

Full auto fire now reaches max spread at bullet 4, instead of bullet 6

Adjusted pitch (vertical) recoil curve for full auto, recoil climbs more aggressively past the 3rd bullet

Stinger Burst Fire

Adjusted pitch (vertical) recoil to be more aggressive after the first burst

Added more error on bursts after the first one

Improved recovery time on burst mode from .45 >>> .4

Valorant New Game Mode

This is a quick (approx. 7–9 min.) and fast-paced 5v5 Valorant New game mode where you must race through progressively less-lethal loadouts with your team. The loadout gamut varies from match to match, but always features a mix of both weapons and abilities. The same list of loadouts is always used by both teams throughout the match.

Competitive Updates

AFK-ing in Competitive games for a prolonged period (currently defined as 6 or more rounds) will now result in a penalty of 8 rank rating points

Act Rank Badges will now be based on your highest rank win, instead of your ninth-best win

DEATH SEQUENCE IMPROVEMENTS AND UPDATES

Timing

Fade to black start time decreased 1.75 seconds after death >>> 1.5 seconds after death

Time spent on a full black screen increased ~0 seconds >>> 0.25 seconds.

The total time of the death sequence has not changed, it remains at 2.75 seconds

Camera movement smoothed significantly, especially for those under poor network conditions

Prior to patch 2.03, any of you (but especially those with high ping or packet loss) could experience camera jitter during the death sequence.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where Yoru’s decoy had slightly different sounding footsteps than Yoru himself

Fixed issue where the in-world indicator for Cypher’s Cyber Cage disappeared if it took damage

Fixed issue where Sova’s Owl Drone could clip through specific map geo and view the other side

Fixed issue where players already affected by nearsight would momentarily see inside smokes that should instead nearsight them

Fixed issue where Skye’s Seekers would no longer work if she was killed at a very specific moment while casting them

Fixed issue where Yoru was unable to equip a weapon or ability if he cancelled out of Dimensional Drift right as its buffs activated

Killjoy’s Lockdown can no longer be placed inside Sage’s Barrier Orb in some instances

If Barrier Orb is placed on top of Killjoy’s ult, the section of the wall covering the ult will now be destroyed.

Fixed issue where teleporting to Yoru’s Gatecrash right as it expires caused him to fall through the map to his death (rip)

Fixed issue where Yoru’s Bait could sometimes fall through the floor when the stationary version was placed

Fixed issue where Sova could sometimes get the voice over for Hunter’s Fury to play, even though it isn’t used, by trying to equip the Owl Drone at the same time

The End of Game screen will no longer display “Average Abilities Cast per Round” as 0

Fixed a couple input bugs around possessing and unpossessing objects (Cypher camera, Sova drone, etc.) in the same frame which lead to locking all inputs or locking view direction

Sorry Cypher mains—thanks for all the reports!

Fixed an issue where certain settings would not display while in-game

Your player icon color on the minimap is now white if you turn on any colour-blind settings

Fixed a few input issues that were causing players to get stuck using orbs or planting the Spike

