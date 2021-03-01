When Is Fortnite Season 6 Coming Out? Find Out The Release Date

Fortnite Season 5 is set to end on the 15th of March. This was mentioned on the Epic Games website that the current battle pass will expire on this date. So according to this, Fortnite Season 6 release date should be March 16, 2021. Continue reading to know more about the Season 6 battle pass.

When is Fortnite Season 6 Coming Out?

Epic Games released the Fortnite Battle Pass Season 6 trailer and in this, it is shown that there will be a new addition to the game which will completely change it. It is revealed that now the players will be able to have creatures known as pets. According to the trailer, there will be pets like a Dragon, a Dog, a Chameleon and more. This could possibly mean that the Players might need companions for themselves in order to fight against the DC villains.

As for the leaks, the latest Fortnite leaks include new codes which the Fortnite data miner Mang0e has uploaded on Twitter. According to this leak, the vehicles are going to receive some new codes. As of now these codes are unfurnished and it could mean that the Non-Player Characters (NPCs) will be able to control the vehicles, in other words - they might start driving vehicles in the entire Fortnite map in the upcoming weeks. This has not yet been confirmed by Epic Games.

Some unfinished AI spawner capabilities for vehicles were added in 15.40.



What could this mean? A couple of "loose" guesses:

- NPC's/Bots/Bosses could control vehicles in the future

- There might be a vehicle that attacks players, like a "boss" vehicle (ex. helicopter in Rust) pic.twitter.com/oHWHGp0sZx — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 23, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass

A new Fortnite Season always means a new Battle Pass. This time it will include more than 100 new rewards. It’s available right now in-game for 950 V-Bucks.

Players who purchase the Battle Pass will instantly get two exclusive outfits, Calamity and DJ Yonder. Then they can continue playing for levelling up and to earn up to 100 rewards worth over 25,000 V-Bucks.

Pets are the new additions to the game. Players can level up their Battle Pass to unlock Bonesy, Scales, and Camo and more These are new creatures that will join the players all across the map. These passive companions will always by the player's side and will react to different situations in different ways

Just like previous Battle Passes, it will be possible to finish Weekly Challenges to level up and earn rewards faster.

Completing enough Weekly Challenges will give you access to more exclusive rewards.

