Where Is Craggy Cliffs In Fortnite? Fortnite Week 5 All Challenges And Locations

Fortnite players have been excited to participate in the new challenges that have been introduced with Fortnite Season 4 Week 5. This will also mark the introduction of a new season of Fortnite which has been much awaited by the fans. Read more to know about Fortnite and new challenges set up by the makers.

Because of the launch of Fortnite Season 4 Week 5, players have been continuously been online trying to complete the new challenges that have been added to the game. A total of 7 new challenges have been introduced for the people to enjoy. But apart from this, a number of Fortnite players have also been asking a lot of questions related to the game. Currently, they have been asking questions like, where is craggy cliffs in Fortnite. This might be because Craggy Cliffs happen to be one of the locations for the new challenges. This location can be seen from Fortnite’s official website. But if you still haven’t figured it out, we have got you covered with our guide to find Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite. Read more to know where is Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite.

Where is Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite?

Craggy Cliffs is an unnamed Point Of Interest that has been added the Battle Royale game mode during Chapter 2 Season 1. This location is located exactly at the coordinates, E1, E2, F1 and F2 which is just northwest of the Steamy Stacks. It can also be spotted as it lies on the northeast of Pleasant Park and north of Frenzy Farm. Craggy Cliffs is a small seaside town and it’s prized possession is a Fishsticks restaurant and a grand cliffside that were the reasons for how the town was named Craggy Cliffs. This is also a location for the new challenges for which, the players need to catch 5 fishes at Craggy cliffs. Initially, Craggy Cliffs was the most northern named location just before the makers decided to add The Yacht to the game.

New challenges set up for Fortnite Week 5 of Chapter 2, Season 3

Fortnite players have been busy completing the new challenges set up by the programmers. They have added a total of seven new Fortnite challenges. All these have been added for Week 5 of Chapter 2, Season 3 for Fortnite. But it seems like the makers did not want to make their challenges difficult and have thus added tasks like searching for chests, catching fish and even collecting some floating rings. Read more to find out the new challenges set up by the makers of Fortnite. Here are all the new challenges set up by the makers.

Players need to find 7 Chests at the Sweaty Sands

A total of 3 eliminations at the Retail Row

Reach Misty Meadows and either use a Firefly Jar or Flare Gun

Land at The Yacht and finish top 25 position

Try and catch a total of 5 fishes at Craggy Cliffs

Upgrade your weapon at the Salty Springs

Reach Steamy Stacks and collect 4 Floating Rings

