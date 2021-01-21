Where Is Predators Apartment In Fortnite? How To Get The Predator Skin?

Fortnite is one of the biggest survival games in the world. With an ever-increasing player base, the online multiplayer game is known for its interesting challenges and in-game missions. Talking about missions, many players are wondering about the where is Predators Apartment in Fortnite. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is Predators Apartment in Fortnite?

Before you start with the Fortnite Challenge that brings you to the Predators Apartment, you need to unlock the Predator Fortnite skin. However, it is not going to be that easy because you will have to defeat the Predator and earn the Fortnite skin. As we all know that to complete the Fortnite challenge, you need to defeat the Predator which is quite simple. All you need to do is take crosshairs to track him because he keeps using his cloaking ability during a fight.

The new Bosses in Fortnite, Predator will drop a skin once you defeat him in the game. Then, all you need to do is wear the skin while finding the Predators Apartment. That will help you complete the challenge easily.

So, once you have the Predator Skin in Fortnite, you need to head to Hunter's Haven.

There you need to head towards the east side.

Now, you will spot a building with a bunch of stairs leading up to it.

In the image below, you will be able to locate the place where the Predators Apartment is. Image ~ Screengrab from Fortnite

Then, all you need to do is go inside the Predator’s house and it will help you complete the challenge.

As soon as the Predator's Apartment challenge is over, you will be rewarded with the Predator emote that removes his mask, Bio-helmet Online.

How to enable 2FA in Fortnite?

To get 2FA Fortnite login done, simply go to Fortnite.com/2FA.

Now, log in to your Epic Games account.

Right under the option to change your password, you would be able to spot the option to enable either email 2FA or authenticator app 2FA.

Pick your preferred option and follow the instructions on the screen to enable Fortnite 2FA.

