Where Is Predators Apartment In Fortnite? How To Get The Predator Skin?

Fortnite is one of the biggest survival games in the world. With an ever-increasing player base, the online multiplayer game is known for its interesting challenges and in-game missions. Talking about missions, many players are wondering about the where is Predators Apartment in Fortnite. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Before you start with the Fortnite Challenge that brings you to the Predators Apartment, you need to unlock the Predator Fortnite skin. However, it is not going to be that easy because you will have to defeat the Predator and earn the Fortnite skin. As we all know that to complete the Fortnite challenge, you need to defeat the Predator which is quite simple. All you need to do is take crosshairs to track him because he keeps using his cloaking ability during a fight.
The new Bosses in Fortnite, Predator will drop a skin once you defeat him in the game. Then, all you need to do is wear the skin while finding the Predators Apartment. That will help you complete the challenge easily.
Image ~ Screengrab from Fortnite
