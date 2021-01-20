WoW Patch Notes January 19 Fixes Issues With Dungeons, NPCs And More

Blizzard Entertainment had released a WoW update on January 19 to address a number of bugs and issues affecting both the WoW Classic and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion. Now, the developers have rolled out yet another hotfix patch that aims to fix a new batch of issues that have plagued the two titles. So, if you have been wondering about WoW patch notes Jan 19, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

World of Warcraft patch notes January 19, 2021 - WoW Hotfixes

Adventures

Fixed an issue where Meatball would become unavailable if he is on a mission while changing covenants.

Classes

Paladin Protection Fixed an issue where Reign of Endless Kings (Legendary Effect) would not trigger Guardian of Ancient Kings that’s under the effect of Glyph of the Queen. Fixed an issue where Reign of Endless Kings (Legendary Effect) would not trigger on the correct target while talented into Guardian of the Ancient Queen (PvP Talent). The Ardent Protector's Sanctum (Legendary Effect) will no longer cause other Protection Paladin's Ardent Defender to be placed on cooldown.

Priest Discipline Clarity of Mind (Legendary Effect) will now properly extend the caster's Atonements with Spirit Shell (Talent) when other Discipline Priests also have Atonement active.

Warlock Destruction Odr, Shawl of the Ymirjar's (Legendary Effect) damage debuff can no longer be reflected.



Covenants

Kyrian Fixed an issue where the scenario "The Greater Good" could fail to end properly.

Necrolord The constructs created by Necrolord players have had a few changes to their designs, and should no longer be as chatty as they were before.

Night Fae Completing the Ardenweald covenant campaign will now result in a choice between a Castle Nathria Raid Finder main-hand or off-hand weapon instead of both, moving it in line with the other covenant campaigns.



Creatures and NPCs

Gormbore and Dustbrawl should now drop loot as intended.

Dungeons and Raids

Halls of Atonement Echelon The ground visual for Curse of Stone should remain visible with lowered Graphics Quality in the System Settings menu.



Torghast, Tower of the Damned

Anima Powers Mage Fire Juggler should no longer be able to knock enemies into locations where they can’t be looted.



World Quests

The Anima Collectors are now easier to find in the world quest "Tithe and Taxes."

