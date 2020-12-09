How To Get The Rainbow Fog Wrap In Fortnite In Four Easy Steps?

Fortnite Season 5 has proved to be the next big season in the game and it brings along a host of new content for the fans. As new challenges and rewards continue to pour in, players can also try out Fortnite's latest integration with the Houseparty app which allows them to connect with other users in a whole different way. Epic Games is also offering players a free reward in the form of a Rainbow Fog Wrap for linking the accounts. So, let us quickly take a look at how to get the Rainbow Fog Wrap in Fortnite.

How to get the Rainbow Fog Wrap in Fortnite?

Fortnite players will receive a Rainbow Fog Wrap by simply linking Houseparty with their Fortnite account. Here's a look at how to link Houseparty with Fortnite:

Step 1: Download the latest version of the Houseparty app on your iOS or Android device.

Step 2: Log in to the app.

Step 3: Click on the Fortnite icon to link the account.

Step 4: Tap on the 'Connect' button and follow the steps.

Once you have connected Houseparty with your Fortnite account, Epic Games will reward you with a Rainbow Fog Wrap as soon as you log into the game.

For users who were unable to download or connect to the account, Epic Games was also offering them an opportunity to unlock the Rainbow Fog Wrap by simply playing five matches in Fortnite with their friends. However, the reward was only available for users who completed these matches between November 20 and November 26. This means that you can no longer claim the reward using this method. So, if you are still looking to claim a Rainbow Fog Wrap, your only option is to link the Houseparty app with your Fortnite account. As for users who have already completed five matches in Fortnite within the specified dates, they will receive the reward by December 4, 2020.

Fortnite is currently available across various platforms which includes the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Image credits: Epic Games