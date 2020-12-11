Fortnite Week 2 Challenge: How To Deliver Vehicle From Steamy Stacks?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is one of the most exciting seasons in the game that has brought numerous changes and plenty of content upgrades for the fans. There is also a new system of weekly quests. Fortnite players will also be able to complete various daily quests during this season.

The game has now entered Week 2 of Season 5 and Epic Games has rolled out the next batch of Fortnite weekly challenges. One of the challenges available this week requires players to deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park. Completing this challenge will reward you with 20,000 XP. So, let us quickly show you where you can find a vehicle in Steamy Stacks and deliver it to your destination.

How to deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks?

To start the challenge, you will need to land at Steamy Stacks near the purple cube which is close to the Kevolution Energy building. The place can be found towards the north-east side of the battle royale map. From here, you will need to find a vehicle and move towards your destination which is located towards the north-west. However, it is important that you grab a vehicle from Steamy Stacks for it to count. You can check out the video embedded below for the best route to your destination.

Once you have successfully completed the challenge, you will receive a notification on the screen and it will reward you with 20,000 XP points for your efforts.

Fortnite Season 5 is currently in its second week with the second batch of weekly challenges now live on servers for all players worldwide. Completing the Fortnite weekly challenges allow players a great opportunity to earn XP and level up their Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass. If you haven't purchased the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass, you can get one for 950 V-bucks. This comes to around $7.99.

Fortnite is now available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Image credits: YouTube | Fortnite Events