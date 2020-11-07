Where Is The Friendship Monument In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4?

Fortnite Season 4 has seen the invasion of some of the best Marvel superhero and supervillain characters. For the Marvel-themed season, Epic Game has also introduced a variety of unique challenges that allowed players to not only level up their Fortnite Battle Passes and earn XP, but also unlock a wide range of superhero skins and emotes. Developers have designed a number of special challenges that allowed fans to unlock these superhero in-built emotes in the game. One such challenge is based around Groot, the extraterrestrial sentient alien.

Once you complete the Groot Awakening challenges, you can unlock his special built-in power emote. These challenges have been split into three stages where the final stage tasks players with emoting at a Friendship Monument as Groot. However, it can be quite difficult for players to track down the Friendship monument as it is not a named POI on the map. Also, it is quite likely that you have never come across this monument and you're unaware of what it is. So, let us show you how to find the Friendship Monument in Fortnite.

Where is the Friendship Monument in Fortnite?

The Friendship Monument is located at the top-left area of the map towards the northwest of Sweaty Sands. The place is located near Fort Crumpet. This is where we saw the Hayman and Pipeman in the earlier Fortnite seasons. We have marked the exact location of the Friendship on the map below.

Image credits: Epic Games

After arriving at the above location, you should be able to see the Friendship monument. Now, you just need to perform an emote using the emote wheel. You can use any emote to complete the task. However, you need to make sure that you are wearing a Groot while performing the emote. Once you complete the challenge, you will unlock the built-in emote for Groot. It is also worth noting that this is one of the three Groot Awakening challenges you need to complete to get the prestigious emote. So make sure that you have already completed the earlier challenges.

Image credits: Epic Games