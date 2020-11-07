Where Is The Weather Station In Fortnite? How To Reach The Location?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has been one of the biggest seasons in the game so far. As part of the season, we have seen a slew of characters invade the Fortnite battle royale along with a variety of unique items. There have also been plenty of exciting challenges to complete every week. Along with the regular challenges, Epic Games also brought a bunch of special challenges linked to superhero characters. Developers have also added a special batch of challenges based on the powerful mutant Storm. Completing these challenges will unlock her special built-in power emote. One of the first tasks requires players to visit the Weather Station in Fortnite as Storm. So, let us take a look at how to find Weather Station in Fortnite.

Where is the Weather Station in Fortnite?

Before you drop on the map, you need to make sure that you have equipped a Storm outfit. Once you have the unlocked the Storm outfit using your Battle Pass, you can go on to complete the challenge.

Reaching the Fortnite Weather Station is quite easy and doesn't take much effort; however, it is likely that certain players may have issues locating the spot as it is not a marked POI on the map. To easily reach the location, you simply need to make your way to the peak of Mount Kay to the south of Catty Corner. Once you reach there, you will be able to spot the Fortnite Weather Station which is a group of structures and it also has a helipad. The best way to reach the spot is by gliding down from the battle bus as it also save you a lot of time.

As soon as you reach here, the task should be completed. You will also receive a notification indicating that the task has been completed. If you don't get a notification, you just need to make a few movements around the spot until it finally registers. After completing the task, you will need to ride Steamy Stacks in the storm as Storm and emote as Storm in the middle of the storm to finally unlock the built-in emote.

Image credits: Epic Games