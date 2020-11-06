XP Xtravaganza Fortnite: List Of Season 4, Week 11 Challenges

Fortnite has officially entered Week 11 of Chapter 2, Season 4. The Marvel-themed season will soon come to a conclusion as Epic Games prepares for the next big season of the battle royale game. But before that happens, developers have introduced a new batch of weekly XP Xtravaganza Fortnite challenges. These are quite similar to the Overtime challenges that Epic has introduced in the past. However, the XP Xtravaganza Fortnite challenges have been split into three different stages where every stage needs to be completed during a single match. Let us take a look at all the XP Xtravaganza Fortnite challenges for this week.

Also Read | Iron Man Jetpack Fortnite: How To Get The Stark Industries Iron Man Jetpack In The Game?

Fortnite challenges Week 11 - XP Xtravaganza

Here's a look at all the Fortnite challenges for Week 11:

Deal damage using scoped weapons

Use superpowers to eliminate the enemies

Use rifts

Upgrade weapons to Uncommon rarity

Visit all named locations in a single match

Search Chests

Also Read | What Are Pre-edits In Fortnite? Can You Disable The Feature?

As noted earlier, all the above challenges have been split into three different stages. While the tasks are similar for every stage, there will be increased difficulty with every stage.

All of these challenges have been designed to be completed in duos or squads; however, players can still choose to go for solos. However, it is suggested that you complete these challenges in squads as they will take up a considerable amount of time and there will be an increase in the difficulty level as you progress through the stages.

Also Read | Fortnite Pickaxe Frenzy: How To Participate In The Tournament?

Completing the Fortnite XP Xtravaganza challenges will allow players to level up their Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Battle Pass while still offering tons of XP. Players can also collect Fortnite Week 11 XP coins in order to boost their overall XP this season.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms. The title will also be released on the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles. The online multiplayer game will arrive on next-gen gaming consoles with a slew of improvements in terms of visuals, enhanced split-screen, and faster load times, among other features.

Also Read | Ghost Rider Fortnite Skin: When Is It Releasing, How Much It Will Cost, And How To Get It?

Image credits: Epic Games