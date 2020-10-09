Where Is The Giant Throne In Fortnite? How To Complete This Dr. Doom Awakening Challenge?

Fortnite has introduced awakening challenges for skins that are available in the battle pass. The awakening challenges are available for every battle pass skin. Previously, players saw the awakening challenges of She-Hulk. Epic has introduced awakening challenges in season 4. These challenges help unlock an emote that changes the skin style, some more emotes, and a new pickaxe. This time it's Dr. Doom’s awakening challenges that have come forward. Completing these 3 challenges helps unlock the ‘Victory Von Doom’ emote. One of the many questions that players have now is, where is the giant throne in Fortnite?

Where is the Giant Throne in Fortnite?

For this awakening challenge, players must find a giant throne in Fortnite and land on it while playing as Dr. Doom. ‘Victory Von Doom’ emote has Dr. Doom sitting on a throne itself, so completing this challenge is important for the awakening. This throne can be a little difficult to find as the structure is made up of trees and a pile of rocks to depict a throne. This has been added very recently to Fortnite Island.

Players trying to find the giant throne must head to Retail Row in Fortnite island. They will have to move up a snowy mountain towards the southeast of Retail Row. On top of this snow-covered mountain rests the giant throne that the players are looking for. The players can either glide down to the throne directly from the battle bus or they can choose to climb up the hill and reach the throne to complete this challenge.

Other Dr. Doom awakening challenges

Dr. Doom's awakening challenges are here. Completing these challenges helps the players unlock the ‘Victory Von Doom’ emote for Dr. Doom. This emote is the ultimate tease as it has Dr. Doom sitting on a throne, celebrating his victory. Previously, the players have seen awakening challenges for Jennifer Walters, Thor, Groot, Tony Stark, and many more. While trying to complete Dr. Doom awakening challenges, they need to play as Dr. Doom or else the challenges won’t be completed. Here are the challenges the player needs to complete in order to awaken Dr. Doom and to unlock the ‘Victory Von Doom’ emote:

Visit Dr. Doom’s statue and emote there

Visit the Giant Throne in Fortnite

Emote as Dr. Doom in a Victory Royale

