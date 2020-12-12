Destiny 2 Xur Location And Inventory For December 11 - December 15

The weekend has finally arrived which means Xur is about to appear in Destiny 2 with a bunch of special exotics for the fans. The elusive merchant shows up at random locations around the game map, and it can be quite difficult to find the exact Xur location. So, let us show us you where you can find Xur and also discuss what is Xur selling this week.

Where is Xur this week?

Destiny 2 players can find the Agent of the Nine hanging around the Tower in the hangar which is behind the Dead Orbit faction. Once you are inside the hangar, you need to go up the stairs and he will be right in front of you. Xur had been at this location since Friday, December 11 and will stay there until Tuesday, December 15 when the next reset takes place. So, if you are looking to get some new exotics, this is the perfect time to grab them.

Xur Inventory

Here’s a look at complete Xur inventory this week:

Trinity Ghoul

For Exotic weapon, Xur is carrying a Trinity Ghoul which is essentially an exotic combat bow. However, this item is quite unique as it splits into multiple directions when you shoot it. This weapon can be far more powerful if used with a catalyst.

Gwisin Vest

Xur is selling also selling a Gwisin Vest which allows you to gain Super energy. This Exotic item is a piece of Exotic Chest Armor that rewards players with stealth.

The Armamentarium

The Armamentarium is another piece of Chest Armor which allows the Titan to secure an additional grenade charge. It can also be used to restores your gear to its original colour.

Vesper of Radius

The Vesper of Radius is an exotic Warlock Chest Armor which releases a shockwave whenever you cast a rift. It enables the rift to charge much quicker when your opponents are around.

Destiny 2 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia platforms.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store