Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.04: Patch Notes Address Game-breaking Bugs And Performance Issues

CD Projekt has rolled out the first major Cyberpunk 2077 update post-launch for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 platforms. Developers are also working on a patch update for Xbox consoles, and it is expected to go live soon. The new Cyberpunk 2077 1.04 addresses various performance issues and game-breaking bugs that have plagued the title since launch day. Let's take a look at all changes coming with the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.04 patch notes

Here's a list of the official changelog with Cyberpunk 2077 1.04 patch update:

Quests

Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.

Fixed an issue with initiating a conversation with Johnny when you reach the end in Life During Wartime.

Corrected a rare issue where NPCs would no longer call V if 'A Like Supreme' quest was abandoned in the middle.

Fixed an issue with Nix where it would not go into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.

Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.

Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.

Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.

Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.

Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.

Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.

Fixed an issue with the conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.

Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.

Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.

Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.

Other quest fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.

Visual

Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.

Speeded up switching the first-person perspective to third-person perspective in a vehicle.

Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.

Performance & Stability

Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Miscellaneous

Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.

Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on.

PC-specific

Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.

Console-specific

Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.

Fixed “The Wasteland” achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.

Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in the Americas.

Image credits: Cyberpunk