Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.04: Patch Notes Address Game-breaking Bugs And Performance Issues

CD Projekt has rolled out the first major Cyberpunk 2077 update post-launch for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 platforms. Developers are also working on a patch update for Xbox consoles, and it is expected to go live soon. The new Cyberpunk 2077 1.04 addresses various performance issues and game-breaking bugs that have plagued the title since launch day. Let's take a look at all changes coming with the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update.
Cyberpunk 2077 1.04 patch notes
Here's a list of the official changelog with Cyberpunk 2077 1.04 patch update:
Quests
- Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.
- Fixed an issue with initiating a conversation with Johnny when you reach the end in Life During Wartime.
- Corrected a rare issue where NPCs would no longer call V if 'A Like Supreme' quest was abandoned in the middle.
- Fixed an issue with Nix where it would not go into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.
- Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.
- Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.
- Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.
- Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.
- Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.
- Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.
- Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.
- Fixed an issue with the conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.
- Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.
- Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.
- Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.
- Other quest fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.
Visual
- Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.
- Speeded up switching the first-person perspective to third-person perspective in a vehicle.
- Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.
Performance & Stability
- Improved stability, including various crash fixes.
Miscellaneous
- Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.
- Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on.
PC-specific
- Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.
Console-specific
- Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.
- Fixed “The Wasteland” achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.
- Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in the Americas.
Image credits: Cyberpunk