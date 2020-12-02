Is There Shiny Seel In Pokemon Go? Know All About This Water-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Lately, people have been talking about Shiny Seel and others in Pokemon Go. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about Pokemon Go Seel. Read more to know about Pokemon Go shiny Seel.

Is there Shiny Seel in Pokemon Go?

The players have been asking a lot of questions like 'is there shiny seel' in Pokemon Go. The answer to this question is that there is a Shiny Seel in the game. Getting the Shiny Seel in Pokemon Go is certainly not very difficult. There is a possibility that the Shiny Seel could also be a featured spawn during this year's Holiday 2020 event. Seel is basically a Water-type Pokemon that was a part of the Spotlight Hour on December 1.

This Gen 1 Water-type Pokemon is going to spawn from 6 PM to 7 PM local time and the players will receive twice the Catch XP during the Spotlight Hour. So getting the Shiny Seel is certainly a must. Apart from this, makers have not announced anything about the Shiny Seel future spawns. Thus waiting for the makers to announce anything would certainly be advisable. We have also listed all the information we had about Pokemon Go. Read more to know about recent Pokemon Go updates.

More about Pokemon Go

Trainers, Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region will be appearing more often in the wild around the world as a part of a limited-time event! Get ready for when it starts in your area on December 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. local time! https://t.co/OEmZXyfneq pic.twitter.com/ACYP5RpVdr — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 1, 2020

Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Apart from their console games, makers are also making a lot of changes to their mobile game Pokemon Go. The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. A brief explanation was given about the new AR Mapping tasks on Pokemon Go’s Twitter and Youtuber handles. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms.

