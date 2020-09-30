Genshin Impact Guide: Noctilucous Jade Location And Properties In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is one of the most exciting up and coming fantasy open-world RPGs. This free-to-play game is accessible on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. It lives up to the RPG nature of the game. Players have to make choices at each stage, and every choice has a different outcome. Players aim for ideal outcomes but it's not always received by them. It is also a very detailed game with lots to explore and collect. One of the precious items that can be found in Tevyat is the Noctilucous Jade.

Genshin Impact Noctilucous Jade

The Noctilucous Jade is a Local Specialty Material item found in the world of Genshin Impact. It is a rare mineral with luminous properties in the dark. The Noctilucous Jade is assumed to be a gemstone mutation. It has mutated with the interaction of the gemstone and the flourishing elements of the world. There are two ways to obtain Noctilucous Jade. Players can find this mineral in the caves of Liyue or they can find it in the Mingyun Village. The Noctilucous Jade can also be used for the ascension of a character called Beidou.

Genshin Impact Currencies

Genesis Crystals

Genesis Crystals are a special type of Currency in the game of Genshin Impact. Genesis Crystals can only be obtained with the help of in-app purchases. This currency can then be converted into Primogems with a 1:1 ratio.

Primogems

Primogems are the premium currency of Genshin Impact. Primogems are used for the refilling of Original Resin, Intertwined Fate, or Acquainted Fate. Having Primogems in Genshin Impact really helps the player to level up their character faster and make some real strides in the progress of the game. Primogems can be obtained by purchasing the Monthly card or the Battle Pass for $5. Monthly Card provides the players with 3000 Primogems and the Battle Pass provides the player with 1480 Primogems. There are many ways to obtain Primogems without making in-app purchases. Here is a list of ways the player can obtain Primogems in the game:

Commissions

Spiral Abyss

Events

Quests

Adventure Handbook

Looting Chests

Mora

Mora is the main currency used in Genshin Impact. Mora is used for buying various items in the world of Genshin Impact. Mora is a crucial part of the Genshin Impact. One of the loading tips of the game says, ''It's a catalyst of sorts, in that is a medium for physical transformation. That is why so many things can only be accomplished through the use of Mora". Mora is heavily used in Tevyat and is accepted by all sellers. No other currency stands in value against Mora.

