Genshin Impact Shrine Of Depths; Mondstadt Shrine Of Depths Location Guide

Genshin Impact is a popular RPG, set in an open-world fantasy environment. It is a free-to-play game and is available for platforms like the PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. Shrine of Depths is found in the world of Genshin Impact. These are very old shrines that have been sealed off from the world when the people that built them were driven to extinction. Players of the game need to look for Shrine of Depth keys to unlock these shrines and access the lavish loot the shrine holds.

Genshin Impact Shrine of Depths

These ancient Shrines of Depths were lost to the world when the civilization that built them was gone. Players have been looking for the Shrine of Depth keys to unlock them and get the wealthy loot that it has got in store. These keys can be obtained by performing certain quests in the world of Genshin Impact or the player can opt to complete the one-time Abyssal Domains.

Each region in the game has its own specific Shrine. Players have to find the keys over the map the match the specific shrine in order to access it. Opening these Shrines will reward the player heavily. Players can earn 40 Primogems, 60 Adventure rank XP, 10 sigils according to the region, and a variety of weapons and artifacts.

Genshin Impact Mondstadt Shrine of Depths

Mondstadt has several Shrine of Depths in Genshin Impact. Here are the locations for all the Shrine of Depths in the Mondstadt region of Genshin Impact:

The first Shrine can be found near Brightcrown Canyon, just a little towards the north from the teleportation portal.

The second shrine is near the Cecilia Garden in Wolvendom, on the south side from the teleportation portal over a huge wall

The third Shrine can be found near the Statue of The Seven near Dawn Vinery. Walk towards the edge of the cliff to spot the Shrine of Depths.

Number 4 can be found in the Mondstadt Windwail Highland in the Springvale area. It can be found above a huge stone wall.

Number 5, 6, and 7 can be found near the Temple of the Lion. Number 5 is towards the east from the domain. Number 6 is towards the west from the domain. Number 7 is towards the south of the Number 6 shrine and the player has to jump over a cliff to reach there.

The 8th Shrine of Depths can be found in the Stormbearer mountains. Use the Mondstadt Starfell Valley Teleportation Portal. Move towards the northwest to find the Shrine.

The 9th Shrine of Depths can be found in near the Starsnatch Cliff. Use the Midsummer Courtyard teleportation portal. Climb up the huge wall next to the portal and head towards the top edge of it. Once there, leap down and find the 9th Shrine of Depths

The last and final Mondstadt Shrine of Depth. This one is a little far and will need a little more traveling than the other Shrines. Use the Statue of The Seven teleportation portal in Dawn winery. Keep heading southwest until you reach a waterfall. Jump over the waterfall and keep heading in the same direction and the Shrine of Depths should be visible

Promo image source: Paimon Twitter handle