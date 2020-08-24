Where To Start Career In PGA Tour 2k21? Know Everything Here

TGC's PGA Tour 2k21 is reviewed to be one of the best virtual golf games available for golf lovers to enjoy on console and PC. It has been able to attract many people's attention as it is perceived to have a perfect interface that links virtual gaming experience with reality. As per Forbes review of the game, the length of the journey in PGA Tour is worth appreciating.

Apart from this, many new players who are trying to learn how to excel in the game, often wonder about where to start career in PGA Tour 2k21. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Where to start career in PGA Tour 2k21?

One of the finest virtual Golf games, PGA Tour 2k21 Career Mode will keep you stuck on your chair playing for hours. However, it is not quite easy to reach PGA and a player can consider the gaming experience and levels to be very real. To reach the PGA tour, you need to know how to start a career.

At first, you will have to start your journey with your MyPlayer character. Now, it is all about being a sport and starting with your Career in the specified mode. You will have to begin from the Q-School which will be your beginning period and to transcend from this you will have to complete in the Top 25 of the game or else you will have to start again.

Image ~ STEAM/PGA TOUR 2K21

Once you have completed the Q-School, you will then head towards being a champion in Korn Ferry Tour. This tour will require patience and dedication and it will be your final step to reach PGA Tour 2k21. However, this level will demand you to complete three successful tours and then you can go ahead to participate in the PGA Tour 2k21.

As soon as you have reached to the PGA Tour 2k21, you need to know that some events may have entry criteria which you will have to fulfil to participate in them. Apart from this, you will require sponsors, although you need not worry, you will acquire a few sponsors on your way up to the PGA Tour 2k21. Once you have a sponsor (you can only have one at a time) you will be able to compete for majors and the FedEx title.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Developer: HB Studios

Publisher: 2K

Steam Price: â‚¹2,999

