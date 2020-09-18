Who Is Bugha And How Did He Become Successful Playing Fortnite?

Fortnite has become one of the most successful free-to-play battle royale games in existence ever since releasing over three years ago. The online multiplayer title is played by millions around the world and it boasted a record 12.3 million concurrent users earlier this year. The video game has also been reported to have a registered user base of around 350 million players, as of May 2020, as per Statista. This obviously points at the kind of attention Fortnite has been receiving from the online gaming community since bursting onto the online gaming scene.

This has also allowed several eSports players, content creators and gaming influencers to rise to record levels of wealth, status and fame. One such name that comes to mind is Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, who skyrocketed to fame for his association with the popular battle royale game.

Who is Bugha?

Kyle Giersdorf, known best as “Bugha” is a 17-year-old streamer who hails from Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, United States. He is one of the most prominent Fortnite streamers who play for The Sentinels, a premier esports organization based in Los Angeles that has teams across games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Halo, and Hearthstone.

Bugha achievements: Gaining recognition playing Fortnite

On July 28, 2019, Bugha made history when he won the inaugural Fortnite World Cup as he overcame 40 million competitors from around the world and outperformed the final 100 contestants in the Finals live on stage at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. He was just an ordinary Fortnite fan before this day.

Bugha was also named the PC Rookie Player of the Year and PC Player of the Year in November 2019. In addition, he also made it to Forbes' 2020 30 Under 30 list for the world of gaming. The streamer also appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show the same year where he was seen discussing his gaming routine and winning Fortnite's inaugural grand prize. In July 2020, Fortnite paid tribute to the Kyle when it announced a Bugha Throwback Cup tournament in his honour.

After all the success and accomplishments, Bugha continues to grow and he currently has around 3.32 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He also actively streams on his Twitch channel where he garners around 3.2 million followers. In addition, he is still associated with The Sentinels.

Image credits: Bugha