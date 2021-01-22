Who Is Nimbo On Twitch? Why Is Nimbo All Over Your YouTube Recommended?

Nimbo is one of the latest YouTube channels to have taken the platform's Recommended section by storm. A number of users have been curious about who runs this channel as YouTube has been randomly recommending a lot of their videos. One of the factors behind the channel's popularity and success could be the luring titles and thumbnails featuring random female streamers.

Who is Nimbo?

While their real identity is not yet known, it appears to be some mysterious YouTuber who has been uploading several Twitch moments on their channel. The YouTube account also links you to an Instagram page where the supposed owner describes himself as a real-estate developer, Investor, Youtuber, and Simp collector.

Nimbo face reveal

It is obvious that Nimbo is the next 'no face' mystery who has left everyone curious. In one of their recent YouTube uploads, the person behind the channel revealed their voice, suggesting that it is actually a man. He also noted in the video description that he will be doing a bit by bit body reveal on his Nimbo Instagram page. Soon after the video, he did an arm and chin reveal on his Instagram page. You can check out the YouTube video and Instagram posts below:

If you watched the video, it might seem that the user could be a man, however, it is not clear at the moment. A few people have suggested that the person operating the YouTube page could in fact be a Twitch user named NYYXXII, an account Nimbo had linked in one of the earlier videos and it's also one of the only two profiles that are followed by their Instagram page. NYYXXII has also mentioned Nimbo has a bunch of her streams.

Apart from NYYXXII, Nimbo has also been quite active in a bunch of streams from other female streamers. but, the name is mostly linked with NYYXXII, which has raised doubts that it could be NYYXXII herself. However, you should note that this is just a speculation and Nimbo's real identity is not yet revealed.

Image credits: Unsplash | Jaroslav Devia