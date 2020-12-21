MissBehavin Banned On Twitch For Streaming Inappropriate Content

MissBehavin is the latest streamer to be banned from Twitch for streaming inappropriate content on the platform. The MissBehavin Twitch ban has been a trending topic on social media platforms for a while now, with most of her fans wondering as to what exactly had led to the suspension.

Twitch streamer banned for 3 days

MissBehavin has been banned from Twitch for three days. The Twitch streamer was suspended by the video streaming service for objectionable content on the stream. While it is not clear, it is suspected that the stream was actually intended for her OnlyFans account. However, she recently responded to one of the Twitter users stating that she uploads such content to make money, and that the move was completely unintentional.

For those unaware, OnlyFans is a popular content subscription platform which allows content creators to create exclusive content for those who have subscribed to their content. The service is mainly popular for its erotic content. A number of users are comparing the ban to the recent one-week suspension of another Twitch streamer called Minx who was banned for use of hateful slurs or symbols. However, Minx had explained in a tweet that the Twitch’s Terms of Service against the use of those terms would be in effect starting January.

This has clearly angered the people who are now taking to the internet to call for a permanent ban on her account. People also believe that this could be a publicity move from the streamer to boost her following on OnlyFans. People who are now searching for 'MissBehavin Twitch clip' should note that the video is no longer available on the platform and that her Twitch profile is no longer accessible at the moment.

This was the first time MissBehavin was banned from the video streaming platform, however, it is likely that the ban could be extended. Apart from being a popular Twitch user, MissBehavin is also starting to gain recognition on other social media handles. She currently boasts over 20.3k followers on Instagram.

Image credits: missbethmann | Instagram