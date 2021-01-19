Ned Luke Diagnosed With Covid-19: Is The Voice Actor Of Michael De Santa In GTA 5 Dead?

Ned Luke, who is known as the voice actor of Michael in GTA 5, has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 pneumonia. The actor took to this Twitter handle to inform his fans that he was admitted to Emory John’s Creek with Pneumonia caused by Covid.

Yesterday I was admitted to Emory John’s Creek with CoVid Pneumonia. This shit is real and it ain’t fun. I’ll be down for a while but I’m coming back strong as ever. Soon. Take care and thanks for the support. The folds on the front line are true heroes. Support them. pic.twitter.com/4GBUGCynnS — Ned Luke (@ned_luke) January 16, 2021

Ned Luke Covid situation

Soon after the announcement, a number of fans and celebrities sent their prayers and messages of support. Shawn Fonteno, the voice actor behind Franklyn and Steven Ogg, who voiced Trevor in GTA 5 also showed support to Ned, encouraging him to beat the disease. Unfortunately, there have also been a few users online spreading rumours that the actor was dead. However, these are completely false.

Luke has also shared a picture recently where he thanked his fans and said that he is hopeful to be discharged soon.

Ned has appeared in numerous films and television shows, and commercials over the years. Some of his notable roles include appearances in TV series like All My Children, As the World Turns, General Hospital, and Law & Order. Luke was also a voiceover actor for Raffles in the animated-comedy film 'Rover Dangerfield'.

As confirmed by IMDB, Luke has made a total of 29 appearances in films and TV shows during his career. However, he is popularly known for serving as the voice and physical actor of criminal Michael De Santa in one of Rockstar's most ambitious projects titled 'Grand Theft Auto 5'. In GTA 5, Luke plays a well renowned middle-aged man that fans get to play as in Los Santos. GTA 5 turned out to be a major hit when it released in 2013 and is regarded as the most popular title in the iconic Grand Theft Auto franchise. In 2020, it was the third best-selling video game in the UK, despite being released around eight years ago.

For those unaware, Ned Luke was also offered a part in Red Dead Redemption 2, another popular title from Rockstar Games. However, he was later replaced by the studio with another actor.

Image credits: Rockstar Games