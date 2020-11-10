Why Does Copying Take So Long On PS4? Learn How To Increase PS4 Copying Speed

Sony’s next-gen consoles are almost about to hit the stores. They are providing the people with two new consoles, PS5 with Optical Drive and PS5 Digital Edition. As the release is so close, players are wondering about their old consoles, the PS4. Players are wondering about the use and the functionality of the previous-gen console after the PS5 release. The PS4 is slower in comparison and the players are asking why does copying take so long on PS4.

Why does copying take so long on PS4?

The PS4 has a slower internal hard drive compared to the PS5. The copying speeds for the PS4 vary from one file to another. Some files that are smaller in size don’t consume too much time to copy, this is between 1GB to 10GB. Some games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or Last of Us 2 are heavy games and take up almost 100 GB worth of data on the PS4 hard drive, these type of games take longer to get copied. There is a way to make the copying time faster but not by much. Players can opt to change the internal hard drive to an SSD to cut down the time consumed during copying, but not by much.

PlayStation app update

Sony has sent out a major update for the PS app. This update aims to amplify the player’s connection with their friends and games while they are away from the console. The new update is designed to enhance the experience for both PS4 and PS5 users. The update will be available for iOS and Android users, users should have iOS 12.2 or higher or Android OS 6.0 or higher. The PS app update brings new features such as voice chat, native PS store integration, and more. Learn more about the PS app update below:

UI Redesign: The update brings a new sleeker UI to the application. The new home screen allows the players to quickly access information such as friends that are online, recently played games, trophy lists, and more.

Messages Integration: The new update aims for a unified experience; PlayStation wants to keep all its eggs in one basket and has decided to forego the PS messages app. The PS messages app will no longer be a standalone application and all the chats and other information will be carried over to the main PS app. This move has been made to create one platform to access everything for the PlayStation users.

Voice Chat and Party Groups: One more new feature is that players can now create party groups through their phones themselves. Players can create a group of up to 15 players and voice chat through their phones.

Natively Integrate PlayStation store and remote downloads: The new PS store makes the experience of downloading games and add ons remotely a lot smoother and more efficient.

New Features for the PS5: The PS app update was also designed to house new features for their upcoming next-gen console. With the updated PS app, players can now remotely launch games, remotely sign in and manage their storage in the PS5 when they run out of space.

All the Latest PlayStation News: A new explore tab has been introduced to the PlayStation App. This tab provides the players with official news from the game developers and PlayStation blog so that the players can stay up to date with the world of PlayStation.

