How To Spend BP In PUBG Mobile? How Much Do Soldier's Crates Cost?

One of the most popular multiplayer survival games in India, PUBG Mobile has a stronghold over mobile gamers with its unique challenges and more. Every player wants to ascend in the ranks by earning more and more "Chicken Dinners" in the game as it has become a self-hailing point for many true smartphone gamers. As the game keeps getting popular, many new players keep joining the community, they wonder how to spend BP in PUBG Mobile which is quite important for people to know. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to spend BP in PUBG Mobile?

Battle Points or BP coins in PUBG Mobile is the currency used inside the game that can be earned by a player after completing matches, missions, or more. After each match, players earn a certain amount of BP which can only be used for several things such as buying Soldier Crates or changing the avatar's appearance or gender. One can also choose to spend BP in PUBG Mobile by sending them to their friends. Follow the below-given steps to understand how to use BP in PUBG

Use BP in PUBG Mobile by buying Crates

One of the most popular ways to spend BP in PUBG Mobile, buying Soldier Crates helps utilise a lot of BP coins.

To spend BP coins in PUBG, go to the Shop on the right side of the app screen.

Now, head towards the Crates section below the list on the right side of the app screen.

Then open 'Soldier's Crate’ which is the last option in the list.

To use BP, tap on 'Open Once' and it will open a Soldier's Crate for you.

Every time you open a Soldier's Crate, you will ask to spend 700 BP coins and as you keep opening, the amount asked for the crate keeps doubling from the previous amount such as 700, 1400, 2800, and more BP coins. Make sure you keep track of how much BP coins you are using while spending the coins or else you might exhaust your entire PUBG Battle Points balance.

