Rivals Of Aether Tier List: Know Which Character Is Suitable For You

Commended for its deep gameplay, Rivals of Aether has gained popularity since its launch in 2017. As the gaming community of Rivals of Aether keeps growing, the upcoming players keep trying to understand more and more about the game. People also need to understand which are the strong and weak characters in the game.

So, here is an ultimate guide to the best characters in the game. This Rivals of Aether tier list will reveal the most dominating characters to the worst-performing. If you have been waiting for a precise Rivals of Aether tier list, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Rivals of Aether tier list for you

Here are Rivals of Aether Tier List for you sub-divided into three categories such as Tier 1, 2, and God, as per several reports. In the below list God Tier is the highest and Tier 2 is the lowest. This will allow you to quickly identify where your favourite character stands.

God Tier -

Etalus: As per Rivals of Aether guidelines, Etalus mainly uses his large hitboxes and speed to overwhelm opponents. He focuses on laying down the ice to boost his wavedash and dash attack speed. His aerials are powerful killing options and his ice armour gives him both a strong offence and a strong defence.

Zetterburn: As per Rivals of Aether guidelines, Zetterburn is capable of dealing damage fast with his long, precise combos and strong KO options. He has one of the most potent punish games out of all characters, capable of dishing out massive amounts of damage upon his opponent making the smallest of mistakes. Zetterburn possesses a very good combo game.

Wrastor: As per Rivals of Aether guidelines, Wrastor has a Moveset revolving around the air and he can swiftly approach from any position by generating an air current to rush down his opponents. His weight allows him to escape combos more easily than other characters, but it also makes him die much earlier.



Tier 1 -

Absa: ​​​​​​​ According to Rivals of Aether guidelines, Absa represents the element of lightning. She is one of the hardest characters to learn due to her unique playstyle based around her cloud control and her up special's tricky movement. These are difficult to master but provide lots of options.

Kragg: ​​​​​​​ According to Rivals of Aether guidelines, Kragg probably has one of the easiest Movesets in the entire game, the skill "gap" between him and other more mechanically advanced characters like Wrastor is huge.

Maypul: According to Rivals of Aether guidelines, Maypul revolves around rushing down the opponent with her very high speed as well as her unique down air and her slingshot teleportation. She can quickly establish her zone by sprouting her plant and marking the opponent with seeds. Her strong attacks are a bit slow but have great range and are disjointed.



Tier 2 -

Orcane: According to Rivals of Aether guidelines, Orcane is capable of performing long, intricate combos by using his quick attacks and puddle stage control. His bubbles zone opponents and lead to combos, and his ability to teleport to his puddle lets him edgeguard fiercely.

Forsburn: According to Rivals of Aether guidelines, Forsburn can create a smoke facsimile of himself using his Forward Special that can attack opponents. The illusory Forsburn breaks into smoke after being hit by a single attack.



