Will There Be The Last Of Us 3? Naughty Dog Hints Game Won't End With Part II

It’s been less than a week since Naughty Dog's long-awaited sequel, The Last of Us Part II, released and there are already speculations surrounding the next sequel in the gaming franchise. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Neil Druckmann, director of Naughty Dog, discussed a range of topics around their ambitions for the project, and what are the company’s plans for the future. He also expressed their plans for The Last of Us Part 3.

Also Read | How To Get Aquaman In Fortnite Season 3: Week 1 Challenge Explained

Will there be a Last of Us 3?

Neil Druckmann revealed that the company is already considering what comes next in the ruined, near-future world of the two main characters in the series. He added that when a company starts to wrap things up with a new title launch, there is much lesser creative responsibility; however, he cannot help but already think about the next release. He also suggested that the next release could, in fact, be a Part 3 in The Last of Us franchise.

Also Read | Amazon PS5 Leak Reveals Price And Release Date For Both Standard And Digital Editions

Apart from the statement, there is another major clue suggesting that there will be more to the Last of Us series. Sony’s PlayStation Studios recently made an announcement revealing that the company actually plans to go all-in on expanding its IP beyond video games in the years to come.

Also Read | What Happened To Dina In The Last Of Us 2 And Where Did She Go?

The Last of Us 2 ending

The latest game in the franchise has many loose ends and unanswered questions. For a start, what is Ellie’s next plan and where exactly is she going? While It is likely that we see her go back to Jackson in hopes of forgetting her past ordeal and living a peaceful and happy life, there is also a possibility that we see the main protagonist sentence herself to a lonesome life away from her friends. And considering that a significant part of the game is played as Abbey, there is also a strong likelihood that the fans have already seen the last of Ellie, with a future focus on Abbey.

For starters, the story of 'The Last of Us 2' is set in a tribal, pandemic-ravaged world, five years after the original video game title. Players can control Ellie throughout the gameplay to go about exploring and taking on all the objectives in the post-apocalyptic United States.

Also Read | When And Where Do You Get The Bow In 'The Last Of Us 2'? Detailed Guide

Image credits: PlayStation