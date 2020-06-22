When And Where Do You Get The Bow In 'The Last Of Us 2'? Detailed Guide

The bow and arrow was one of the best weapons that we saw in the original The Last of Us video game that came out in 2013. This is a weapon that follows an arcing trajectory, similar to how it works in reality. When hitting from a longer distance, the user needs to aim higher to reach the target. They can be best used for stealth kills and can often be more effective than a gun. The iconic weapon certainly has a special place in the game and has now been added to the latest title in the franchise. So, let’s take a look at where you can find the bow and arrow in The Last of Us 2.

When and where do you get the bow in The Last of Us 2?

As said earlier, the bow and arrow can be one of the best weapons for stealth kills; however, they can only be obtained much later in the game. Perhaps, you will have to play the game all the way up to the second day to be able to use a bow and arrow.

The Last of Us 2 bow location

You will get the bow while exploring the Hillcrest region when on the lookout for Tommy. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1: The first step is to reach the cul-de-sac, where you will find a burned down house.

Step 2: Get past the house and get across the wooden fence. You will land in a small compound which has a white pergola and a hot tub.

Step 3: Enter the house and take a left, towards the kitchen area.

Step 4: Next, you need to pass through a hole that will take you to a garage. Be careful as you may be attacked by the zombies.

Step 5: Fight off the zombies and you should find the weapon on the body of an infected zombie that had been locked inside the garage.

This is the exact place where every player can acquire the weapon. Fortunately, you will find a bunch of arrows from the corpse’s quiver as well. In addition, you will also get a recipe, allowing you to create the weapon yourself. Once you leave the spot, you will end up in a makeshift shooting range, where a video will pop up on the screen to guide you on how to use your latest weapon.

Image credits: Naughty Dog