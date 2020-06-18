How To Get Aquaman In Fortnite Season 3: Week 1 Challenge Explained

Fortnite Chapter Season 3 is finally live across all platforms continuing the story from the Device event which took place earlier this week. The new season is based around an aquatic theme, allowing fans to engage in a whole lot of adventure and try out new things. As expected, the latest season has brought back the weekly challenges that players can complete to level up their Battle Pass. As part of the weekly, Epic Games has also introduced a new set of challenges that will run for the next couple of weeks, allowing fans to finally unlock Aquaman in Fortnite.

Also Read | Where Is Catty Corner Vault In Fortnite And How To Get The Access Keycard?

How to get Aquaman in Fortnite?

The Fortnite Aquaman skin is one of the hottest new additions to the Battle Pass. The skin will be offered in two styles options – the first one is the ‘Arthur Curry’ variant of Aquaman while the other is just a standard version that puts him in battle armour.

The first step towards unlocking any of the variants is purchasing the Season 3 Battle Pass. This is a necessary step as without a pass, you will not be rewarded with the new skin, even if you take up and complete all the Aquaman Challenges. Once you have the Battle Pass, you can start completing the weekly challenges as they unlock throughout this season.

Also Read | Where Is Homely Hills In Fortnite Season 3 And How To Find The Gnomes?

How to participate in Aquaman challenges?

The Aquaman Challenges will show up on the Battle Pass menu so you can easily find them. To view these challenges, you simply need to locate and click on the Map Challenges table which will be available on your Battle Pass menu screen. It will display all the available challenges for the week. The Aquaman Challenges will have a different subsection. The first Fortnite Aquaman Challenge has been released for Week 1 and is available to complete now.

Also Read | How To Ride Sharks In Fortnite Season 3 And Where To Find Them?

Fortnite Aquaman Week 1 challenge

The first Fortnite Aquaman skin challenge tasks players with using a whirlpool at the Fortilla location. It is a simple challenge which doesn't require much effort.

First up, you need to head over to the Fortilla section of the new map. It is one of the major POIs added to the new map towards the south-west part and is completely surrounded by water. Search for the whirlpools in the area and drop into one. It will send you flying up into the sky and your challenge will be completed.

Also Read | Who Is Jules In Fortnite Season 3: Is She Midas' Daughter? Find Out

Image credits: Epic Games