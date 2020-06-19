Amazon PS5 Leak Reveals Price And Release Date For Both Standard And Digital Editions

Sony’s next-gen PlayStation 5 console was unveiled at the recent Future of Gaming event. The company gave fans a look at what they can expect from the upcoming gaming console while teasing a bunch of titles that will be available on its Holiday 2020 release.

The company also unveiled the design and specs of its next-generation gaming console, but the one important aspect that Sony refrained from revealing was the price of the machine. The pricing has remained the biggest question in the minds of many gaming enthusiasts since news of the next-gen console first broke out. Now, a new leak has surfaced online that gives us a good glimpse at the PS5 price.

Amazon PS5 leak

It appears that someone at Amazon France accidentally listed PlayStation 5 on the website along with its release date and pricing for both the Standard and Digital Edition. The listing was inevitably taken down by the company, but it was already captured by a Twitter user, revealing its potential price.

PlayStation 5 Price: 499€?



Digital Edition: 399€? Not bad 👌 pic.twitter.com/JMA3Mj39U5 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 16, 2020

PS5 price

According to the above screen grab of the product listing, the upcoming PS5 console will carry a price tag of €499 (approx. ₹42,700) for the Standard variant. As for the Digital Edition of the console, it will be priced at €399 (approx ₹34,200), making it 100 euros cheaper than the Standard version.

PS5 release date

If the information shared is accurate, Sony's PlayStation 5 console will be launching on November 20, at least it will across Europe. The release date may vary for countries like the US and Japan by a couple of weeks. The launch date has been expected to be sometime during the upcoming Holiday season for the US and the Amazon leaked date also falls within the estimate.

PS5 pre-order

Pre-orders for PS5 aren't available at the moment, however, several retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, and Target are allowing people to register their interest using their websites. People can actually register with the website to receive email notifications. The exact date for pre-orders is yet to be revealed, however, it is expected to go live by the end of June 2020.

Sony also showcased 26 new and enhanced games (both exclusive and non-exclusive games) that will be available on the PS5 at launch. The company also unveiled a wireless headset, media remote, charging docks for the DualSense controllers and HD camera along with the upcoming PS5 console.

Image credits: PlayStation Blog