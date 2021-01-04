'Witcher 3' Best Ending: Here Is A Guide To Help You Get The Best Ending In The Game

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a 2015 action role-playing game developed and published by Polish developer CD Projekt Red and is based on The Witcher series of fantasy novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Just like most of the major RPG games out there, Witcher 3 ending also depends on the choices that the players make throughout the game. Here, you will know all about how to get the best ending in Witcher 3.

Witcher 3 Best Ending

One of the best endings in Witcher 3 is to get Ciri to live and make her a witcher. The only way Ciri can make her way out alive during her encounter with the White Frost is if she can feel confident in herself that she is a human being who is worth being alive, along with not being enlightened about the possibility of future authority. Now when the players are going through the epilogue, Geralt will go and visit the Emperor and lie to him about where exactly Ciri is, and then he later meets with her in a tavern to help her start life as a witcher. In order to trigger this ending:

The most important thing to do is to not bring Ciri to the Emperor.

For the next step when you are going through the Blood on the Battlefield mission when Ciri suggests visiting the Bald Mountain, you will have to say this - “Velen, then”, not “Gotta visit the Emperor first”.

Just make sure that you are making a minimum of two out of four “positive” decisions. Below mentioned are the options that you will get: Say “I know what might lift your spirits” when comforting Ciri during Blood on the Battlefield. Encourage Ciri to speak to the Lodge of Sorceresses on her own during Final Preparations. Say “Go for it” when Ciri loses her temper in The Child of the Elder Blood. Say “Yeah, I’ll go with you” when Ciri asks to visit Skjall’s grave at the end of The Child of the Elder Blood.



