'Words With Friends' Crashing? Here Are Some Easy Steps To Tackle The Problem

Words With Friends is amongst the most favourite games of mobile players across the globe. The game is similar to the real-life game called Scrabble where one as to build blocks of words. However, many players often complain about Words With Friends crashing. There can be many reasons to why it happens, but you can tackle it effectively by yourself.

Is your Words With Friends crashing? Here's what to do

Close and Re-Open the App

Sometimes playing for a long time may cause a problem with the game. But, you can simply just close Words With Friends to avoid the error and reopen to play it again. For closing it completely, you must remove it from the working tabs on your smartphone as well.

Restart Your Phone

If Words With Friends crashing issue continues even after doing the previous method, just restart your phone. Sometimes a game crashes because the phone is heated or there are a lot of working apps. To restart, long-press the Screen Lock button on the side of your phone and choose 'Restart.' As soon the phone starts, check if the Words With Friends error persists.

Reinstall Words With Friends

According to Words With Friends help, reinstalling the game can stop the crashing problem completely. Reinstalling will also help you to download the latest version of the game. First, uninstall the game from your Android or iOS smartphone and then go to the App Store or Play Store to install the app. After installing, check if the WWF crashing problem continues.

WWF has recently announced on Twitter about the second addition to this incredibly engaging game. Words With Friends 2 is now available on App Store and Play Store for download. The app was released on March 13, 2020.

Thank you for joining us on this ride. We wouldn’t have made it this far without all those high-scoring words you keep playing 👏.



Find out your #WordStyle here: https://t.co/s30X7QrHx1 pic.twitter.com/XK7e7MHskE — Words With Friends (@WordsWFriends) March 13, 2020

