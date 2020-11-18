WoW Shadowlands 9.0.2 Update Patch Notes: Class Changes & More

Things are about to get interesting as prominent changes have been made for Shadowlands' fans. As per the official site of World of Warcraft, the new update has been rolled out on November 17, 2020 (and November 18 in few places including Europe). The game developers want the players to be prepared for the upcoming update. This is the reason why the organisation shared some essential details about the WoW Shadowlands patch notes 9.0.2. If you have been wondering about the WoW 9.0.2 patch details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

WoW patch Notes 9.0.2

Classes

Death Knight Dark Command is now learned at level 9 (was 14). Anti-Magic Shell is now learned at level 14 (was 9). Blood Death and Decay damage has been increased by 25%. Death Strike damage has been increased by 21%.

Demon Hunter New Talent: Unbound Chaos (replaces Fel Mastery) – Unbound Chaos has been redesigned – Now causes your next Immolation Aura cast to increase the damage of your next Fel Rush by 300%. Lasts 20 seconds. Glaive Tempest is now affected by Mastery: Demonic Presence, and its damage has been reduced by 15%.

Druid Growl is now learned at level 9 (was 14). Moonfire (Rank 2) is now learned at level 14 (was 9). Master Shapeshifter: Balance Affinity no longer reduces the cast time of Starsurge and now also increases the damage of Wrath and Starfire by 20% for 10 seconds. Master Shapeshifter: Feral Affinity now only increases bleed damage by 30% (was 25%). Deep Roots now increases the damage required to break your Entangling Roots and Mass Entanglement by 250% (down from 400%). Balance Moon and Stars now triggers each time you enter an Eclipse, instead of when using Celestial Alignment.

Hunter PvP Talent changes Survival Tactics now reduces damage taken by 90% (down from 99%) and can now be used to reduce damage from spells that are already mid-air. Marksmanship Trueshot now increases your Focus regen and Focus generation by 50% while active in addition to its current effects.

Mage General Rune of Power (Talent) duration is now 12 seconds (was 15 seconds). Fire Flamestrike damage reduced by 8%. Frost All damage abilities reduced by 4%.

Monk Provoke is now learned at level 9 (was 14). Roll (Rank 2) is now learned at level 14 (was 9).

Paladin Hand of Reckoning is now learned at level 9. (was 14). Lay on Hands is now learned at level 14 (was 9). Holy Light of Dawn healing has been increased by 25%. Divine Favor now reduces the cast time of Holy Light and Flash of Light by 60% but no longer reduces their mana cost. Retribution Vengeance Aura's range has been increased to 40 yards (was 20 yards). Luminescence now heals up to 5 allies, preferring injured targets (was all allies). Additionally, the range of this ability has been increased to 40 yards (was 20 yards).

Priest Discipline Power Word: Shield is no longer increased by 10% in PvP combat. Spirit Shell (Talent) absorb shield cap of 60% health is now shared among all casting Priests. Spirit Shell (Talent) absorb shield duration is now 10 seconds (was 15 seconds). Holy Power Word: Shield is no longer increased by 10% in PvP combat. Delivered from Evil no longer reduces Leap of Faith's cooldown by 45 seconds. Instead, it increases the healing of your next spell on the target by 100%. Miracle Worker now also reduces the cooldown of Holy Word: Serenity by 25%. Shadow Dark Thoughts duration has been increased to 10 seconds (was 6 seconds). Mind Flay damage has been reduced by 15%. Mind Sear damage has been reduced by 15%. Devouring Plague's initial damage has been reduced by 15% and its periodic damage has been reduced by 12%. Searing Nightmare Insanity cost has been reduced to 30 (was 35). Auspicious Spirits now generates 2 Insanity (was 1) and its damage increase to Shadowy Apparitions has been reduced to 15% (was 30%). Shadow Crash no longer has 3 charges and no longer applies a Shadow Crash damage vulnerability debuff on targets hit. Shadow Crash now deals 100% more damage and is on a 30-second cooldown (was 45 seconds). Void Torrent's duration reduced to 3 seconds (was 4 seconds) and damage increased by 20%. Void Torrent now generates 60 Insanity over its duration (was 30), no longer refreshes your damage over time effects, and its cooldown has decreased to 30 seconds (was 45 seconds).

Rogue Shiv damage has been increased by 150%.

Shaman Elemental PvP Talent changes Control of Lava now increases Flame Shock's damage by 25%, instead of increasing Lava Burst's damage.

Enhancement Windfury Weapon's proc damage has been increased by 240%. Healing Surge healing has been increased by 50%. Maelstrom Weapon spending abilities have had their damage or healing increased by 30%. Feral Spirit's pet damage has been increased 270%. Hot Hand additionally resets the cooldown of Lava Lash when it activates. Ice Strike damage has been increased by 75%. Forceful Winds Windfury damage bonus per stack has been reduced to 35% (was 50%). Lashing Flames duration has been increased to 20 seconds (was 12 seconds). Elemental Blast damage has been increased by 25%. Hailstorms Frost Shock damage bonus has been lowered to 15% (was 35%). Fire Nova damage has been increased by 75%.

Warlock Fel Domination now also removes the Shard cost to summon your pet. Curse of Exhaustion duration has been increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds). Players and enemies afflicted with Howl of Terror can now take more damage before the ability is cancelled. Dark Pact spell power bonus has been increased to 120% (was 40%). Affliction Shadow Bolt damage has been increased by 13%. Inevitable Demise can no longer be dispelled New PvP Talent: Rapid Contagion – For the next 15 seconds, all of your periodic effects occur 50% more often. Instant cast, costs 3 Soul Shards. Demon Armor for Affliction Warlocks now increases armor by 150% (was 90%). Demonology Axe Toss now stuns and interrupts the target. Shadow Bolt damage has been increased by 13%. Dreadstalker's attack power has been increased by 20%. Dreadstalker's Dreadbite and Dreadlash damage has been reduced by 10%. Minions spawned from Nether Portal have had their attack power increased by 15%. Additionally, Vicious Hellhounds, Void Terrors, Wrathguards and Darkhounds spawned from Nether Portal can now charge to enemies.

Warrior Taunt is now learned at level 8 (was 14). Charge (Rank 2) is now learned at level 14 (was 8).



Items and Rewards

To fix several visual issues with the S.E.L.F.I.E. Camera MKll, characters will no longer hold the camera in selfie mode.

Heart of Azeroth's secondary stats have been reduced by 20%.

The power of several legacy trinkets has been reduced in all content. The effectiveness of the following trinkets have been reduced by 15%: Dead-Eye Spyglass Harlan's Loaded Dice Lustrous Golden Plumage Peerless Alchemist Stone Tiny Electromental in a Jar Torment in a Jar Vial of Animated Blood Writhing Segment of Drest'agath

The effectiveness of the following trinkets have been reduced by 25%: Azshara's Font of Power Corrupted Gladiator's Badge Corrupted Gladiator's Insignia Galecaller's Boon Manifesto of Madness Vita-Charged Titanshard

The effectiveness of the following trinkets have been reduced by 40%: Ashvane's Razor Coral Highborne Compendium of Storms



Player Versus Player

The damage required to break root and fear effects while engaged in combat with enemy players has been increased by 25%.

WoW Companion App

When Shadowlands launches, players will be able to play Adventures and manage companions in the app after the Adventures system is unlocked.

When Shadowlands launches, Shadowlands maps, World Quests, and Callings will become visible after the player has joined a Covenant Sanctum.

Fixed an issue with Mac'Aree World Quests failing to display.

Fixed an issue with Legion and Battle for Azeroth mission success chance and bonus loot displaying incorrectly or disappearing.

Fixed an issue with character level up from Legion missions displaying the incorrect level.

Reverted character sorting algorithm back to "descending level" followed by "alphabetical".

