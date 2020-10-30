WoW Shadowlands Release Date Out! When Is Shadowlands Going To Launch?

World of Warcraft Shadowlands expansion has been delayed and it is a bit earlier than the fans expected. The new journey of WoW Shadowlands was initially said to be released in October, however, John Hight, the Executive Producer of World of Warcraft revealed the news of postponing of the date via an official statement on the World of Warcraft. Since then, players have been speculating a release date and now, the organisation has finally answered all the questions. If you have been wondering about the new WoW Shadowlands release date, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Apex Legends Halloween Skins: When will Apex Legends Fight of Fright event end?

New World of Warcraft Shadowlands release date

The new journey of the main WoW Shadowlands that takes players through the realms of the dead has been delayed till November 23. Yes, the official Twitter handle of World of Warcraft revealed this news with an official statement from John Hight himself. The statement read: "the expansion will be arriving November 23 at 3 p.m. PST (November 24 at 12 a.m. CET)."

The Executive Producer of WoW also mentioned the reason behind the delay by saying: "We’ve used the time to further polish the expansion and shore up the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in the Maw, and reworking the Covenant systems to make your choice more immediately impactful and have clearer long-term goals." However, the date is not a surprise for many as fans had already speculated the release to be November 24.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion crashing? Ubisoft rolls out Patch notes with hotfix immediately

With the launch date announcement, WoW Shadowlands' developers also revealed that there is going to be a pre-patch event. The Shadowlands pre-patch event will kick off on November 10, as per the official statement. The organisation also mentioned that World of Warcraft Shadowlands season 1 will begin from December 8 and on the same day, the first raid, Castle Nathria will be opened. Castle Nathria takes players into the heart of Sire Denathrius’ lair in Revendreth.

Also Read | How many people play Warzone? List of Top 5 Countries playing COD Warzone

Apart from all this, here is a list of the current details regarding the ongoing WoW Shadowlands pre-patch notes released on October 13, have a look-

Players will be able to remake their character. This includes a large number of additional customization options for the character that are unlocked in this pre-patch - new eye, skin and hair colours, tattoos, faces, jewelry.

Now the players can start an allied race toon as the reputation requirements to start an allied race character are not removed in this pre-patch. Players can now pick one of the ten allies they want to choose and start levelling them up. However, they will have to complete all the quests related to that character race.

The new level cap will now be level 60 in Shadowlands and is capped to 50 in the pre-patch, which means that for a short period of time the max-level for the characters in WoW will actually be lower-level than the classic WoW. Blizzard has also mentioned that the 1-50 levelling experience will be about 30 percent faster than the 1-120 experience previously.

There will be a new mentoring game system in which the experienced players will be allowed to guide the new players via a special chat channel. All the new players will be added to this channel automatically for asking questions. The players with a decent level of experience can volunteer to be the mentors in this channel by going through the guide recruiter system in Orgrimmar for Horde, or in Stormwind for Alliance.

Also Read | How many people play League of Legends? List of Top 5 Countries playing LoL