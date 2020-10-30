WoW Shadowlands Release Date Out! When Is Shadowlands Going To Launch?

Quick links:
World of Warcraft Shadowlands expansion has been delayed and it is a bit earlier than the fans expected. The new journey of WoW Shadowlands was initially said to be released in October, however, John Hight, the Executive Producer of World of Warcraft revealed the news of postponing of the date via an official statement on the World of Warcraft. Since then, players have been speculating a release date and now, the organisation has finally answered all the questions. If you have been wondering about the new WoW Shadowlands release date, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The new journey of the main WoW Shadowlands that takes players through the realms of the dead has been delayed till November 23. Yes, the official Twitter handle of World of Warcraft revealed this news with an official statement from John Hight himself. The statement read: "the expansion will be arriving November 23 at 3 p.m. PST (November 24 at 12 a.m. CET)."
The Executive Producer of WoW also mentioned the reason behind the delay by saying: "We’ve used the time to further polish the expansion and shore up the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in the Maw, and reworking the Covenant systems to make your choice more immediately impactful and have clearer long-term goals." However, the date is not a surprise for many as fans had already speculated the release to be November 24.
Enter the #Shadowlands on November 23. pic.twitter.com/tukjOpODP1— World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) October 29, 2020
With the launch date announcement, WoW Shadowlands' developers also revealed that there is going to be a pre-patch event. The Shadowlands pre-patch event will kick off on November 10, as per the official statement. The organisation also mentioned that World of Warcraft Shadowlands season 1 will begin from December 8 and on the same day, the first raid, Castle Nathria will be opened. Castle Nathria takes players into the heart of Sire Denathrius’ lair in Revendreth.
