Xbox Games With Gold October 2020; Game Predictions And Release Date

For the Xbox One series players to enjoy an exclusive Xbox game pass and Games with Gold before the next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S hit the stores, October would be the last month. Games with Gold have always provided players with digital copies for games that have been released on the Xbox One series and Xbox 360. Players are anticipating some good games to come for free for the final month of Games with Gold and Xbox Battle pass before the arrival of the new consoles.

Xbox Games with Gold October 2020

There haven’t been any official announcements as to which games will be coming for Games with Gold in October 2020, although there have been some predictions. Firstly, Microsoft acquiring Bethesda could make the possibility of a Bethesda game coming in Games with Gold for October 2020 a reality.

Watch Dogs 2 is also a possibility for Xbox Games with Gold October 2020 as the sequel for the game, Watch Dogs: Legion is set to hit the stores on October 29th, so it can be expected by Microsoft to have this game as one of the additions for Games with Gold in October 2020 to generate hype for the latest addition the Watch Dogs Franchise.

Forza Motorsport 7 is also one of the games that players and fans are assuming, will make an appearance for Games with Gold in October 2020. This is expected as Forza Motorsport 8 is supposed to be launched in 2021, therefore players can gear up for the latest edition with Forza Motorsport 7.

Xbox Games with Gold October 2020 release date

Although there hasn’t been any official announcement of the games that are coming with Games for Gold in October 2020, players can expect an announcement before the 1st of October 2020. Xbox will follow the same flow for releasing its Games for Gold games. The first set of games will be available for download on the 1st of October and the second set of games will be available for download on the 16th of October. All the title announcements will be made together on the 1st of October 2020.

Xbox Games with Gold September 28, 2020

While waiting on the announcement and release for Games with Gold October 2020, players can still download the Xbox Games for Gold September 2020 games. Xbox Games for Gold September 2020 include the following titles:

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Bomber Crew

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

