Xbox Series X Has Rapidly Sold Out: When Will Xbox Series X Restock?

The Xbox Series X is almost about to hit the stores and the hype around it has been massive. The pre-orders have already sold out and fans are waiting for a restock of consoles for them to purchase and retailers are finding ways to provide to such increased demand. Read on:

Xbox Series X sold out

Reports suggest that Xbox Series X and Series S have been sold out at major retailers already. In the UK, The USA, and many more places, the pre-orders have been sold out. It was a smart tactic by Microsoft to allow the users to pre-order a lot earlier than its release date so that they can measure the demand for the console and accordingly provide the supply for it.

Every major retailer had its own ways to balance this type of demand for the console. Places like Amazon and BestBuy did not go online with the pre-orders until an hour later of the pre-given time by Microsoft. Places like GameStop had to put in artificial queues on their website to conduct the sales in an orderly fashion and also to not overload the server with users. Find a list of retailers that have announced the Xbox Series X and Series S has been sold out below:

BestBuy

Amazon

GameStop

Newegg

Walmart

Target

Microsoft

All of these retailers have announced that the console is sold out and the customers should check again when the console hits the stores.

When Will Xbox Series X restock?

There is no official announcement of restocking for pre-orders, but Xbox has officially told the players that a new batch of consoles for the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will be ready for them to purchase during the release of the next-generation consoles on the 10th November 2020.

Xbox tweeted, “We are humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement. If you weren't successful today be sure to sign up with retailers for updates and expect more consoles to be available on November 10. humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement. If you weren't successful today be sure to sign up with retailers for updates and expect more consoles to be available on November 10."

We are humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement. 🙏



If you weren't successful today be sure to sign up with retailers for updates, and expect more consoles to be available on November 10. 💚 — Xbox (@Xbox) September 22, 2020

Promo image source: Xbox twitter handle