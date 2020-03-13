Xbox Live Status: Why Is Xbox Not Working & Are The Servers Down?

Xbox Live has been experiencing an outage for a few hours due to a number of technical disruptions. Microsoft’s online gaming service isn’t working for a lot of players today, and the company has assured users that it is in process to bring it back up.

Xbox server down?

Because of the issue, gamers have not been able to login into the service across Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Windows which prevented them from loading digital games or games that work on an internet connection. The outage was first just a couple of hours back and the Xbox Support team had even posted a tweet acknowledging the issue and said that it was working to fix the issue; however, it isn't clear what is causing the problem.

We're aware that users are seeing issues signing into Xbox Live services. Our teams are looking into this issue. We will update you here but in the meantime, you can find updates on our status page. https://t.co/dG2dbISiH7 — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) March 12, 2020

Is Xbox Live almost back up?

The Xbox Support has now posted another tweet notifying users that the service is back up; however, it turns out that the service may not be entirely back, as a number of Twitter users continue to report the issues.

Users should now be able to sign in to Xbox Live again. We appreciate your reports, we're here & we're listening. https://t.co/RCBWO5bgPE — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) March 13, 2020

It appears that certain users are facing issues with the Friends lists and Party Chat feature which may still be broken. Apart from the Live Party feature and Friends lists, the outage is also preventing users from launching video apps like Netflix and Hulu.

In the meantime, the company's Live Status page says that the services are back up now except for the Rocket League on Xbox One, which has been hit with an undefined issue.

Image credits: Xbox