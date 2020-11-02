Ghost Rider Fortnite Skin: When Is It Releasing, How Much It Will Cost, And How To Get It?

Epic Games' recent crossover with Marvel has proved to be one of the biggest successes for Fortnite. The Marvel-themed season was released on August 27 and it introduced fans to an all-new Battle Pass, new POIs, and a lot more exciting content in terms of gameplay and cosmetics. The crossover also invited a multitude of superheroes and supervillains from the Marvel universe onto the Fortnite Battle Bus.

The ongoing season has just a few weeks left before its conclusion, which means that it won't be long before we see the emergence of Galactus to set things up for the end of season event. However, before that happens, Epic Games is bringing a wealth of new Marvel-based skins to the season. It now appears that Ghost Rider will the next major skin to arrive in the battle royale game before the season ends.

Ghost Rider Fortnite skin release

Developers at Fortnite recently teased the arrival of Ghost Rider in Fortnite; however, they did not reveal what the skin will actually look like once it releases. The release date is not yet known; however, there is a new leak online which suggests the appearance of the upcoming Ghostrider skin once it finally comes out. According to a leak from notorious Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, here's what the skin will look like:

Better look at the Ghost Rider skin!!



(Thanks to @SkilluminatixXx for the idea!) pic.twitter.com/jjqRKcNTgd — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 1, 2020

Ghost Rider Fortnite skin price

It has been confirmed that the Ghost Rider skin will soon be released in the Fortnite Item Shop. However, there aren't any details on how much it will cost.

How to get Ghost Rider skin in Fortnite?

According to rumours, the Ghost Rider skin will be arriving as the next free skin in the Marvel Cup Series. And while that isn't clear yet, fans will also be available to grab the new skin from the Fortnite Item Shop once it is listed.

Recent leaks suggest that the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 will end on November 30, although there could be a slight delay. Fortnite data miners also claim that Season 4 of Chapter 2 will have one of the biggest finales ever. Fortnite is currently available on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android platforms.

Image credits: Epic Games