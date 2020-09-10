20 Years Of Nokia 3310: Read About The Iconic Phone's Features And Specifications

September 1, 2020, marked the completion of 20 years for the Nokia 3310, which is also known as The Brick. The device sold 126 million units, which is more than 20 times the first-generation iPhone. Read about this iconic model:

Nokia 3310 is now 20 years old as of September 2020

The Nokia 3310 was launched on September 1, 2000, the Nokia 3310 turned 20 on September 1, 2020. The smartphone industry has seen developments that users didn't even think of since then. But the Nokia 3310 is still as famous as it was back then. The design of Nokia 3310 was done in Denmark while production was taken care of in Finland and Hungary. Below is a video of Nokia 3310 which was reborn in 2017:

Nokia 3310 Specifications

Outside Specs

The design is nicely shaped and iconic push buttons

2 MP camera with LED flash

Headphone jack

Made of a specially polarised layer which helps for readability in sunlight

Both single SIM and dual SIM variants are available

Inside Specs

Connection available is 2G

A new User Interface

Long-Lasting battery life, which provides up to 22 hours of talk time

FM radio and MP3 player

16 MB storage4 & a MicroSD card slot expandable up to 32 GB

Nokia 3310 Features:

Instant messaging & AOL Chat

Nokia 3310 lets you send messages with a 459 limit character length which was really a big thing back in the days. Messaging in a thread was first made popular by this phone and since then threaded messaging or comment threads have been used in almost everything over the internet as well. This was another feature that made the Nokia 3310 very popular. A service known as The Nokia FriendsTalk allowed users to create chat rooms, groups with other people which was how live texting was done back then.

Play the legendary Snake

Pairs II, Bantumi, Space Impact, and Snake II were the four games that came pre-loaded in the Nokia 3310. Clones of Snake II are available on the Play Store, but it is way different than playing on Nokia 3310. The Museum of Modern Art in New York also had this legendary snake II as a part of their exhibition in 2012.

Boundless battery

Nokia 3310 comes with a 1200mAh battery which allows a standby time of 1 month and talk time of an entire day. For charging the phone a Micro-USB port is present. The 2017 model also had the same battery capacity as it was one of the biggest features of Nokia 3310.

National Emoji of Finland

Nokia 3310 was amongst the few other emojis which was chosen as the National Emoji of Finland in 2015. It was known as 'Unbreakable' as an indication of the strength and durability of the phone. Other emojis were a rocker and a sauna.

Four great shades to choose from

Nokia 3310 has four distinct colour variants:

Warm Red - gloss finish.

Yellow - gloss finish.

Dark Blue - matte finish.

Grey - matte finish.

Nokia 3310 Price - As of September 2020, Nokia 3310 price is INR 3,999.

Promo Image Credits: Nokia