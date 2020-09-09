Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity Release Date And Pre-order; Read Details

Developers from Nintendo and KOEI Tecmo Games announced a new title which is a story set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Fans were waiting for a sequel but nobody knew about this prequel as Nintendo made sure not to leak anything beforehand. Continue reading to know more about Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Also read | NBA 2k21: List Of 10 Best Dribble Moves For You; Know How To Select Moves Here

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity release date and pre-order

Age of Calamity Release Date: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020.

Nintendo has announced a surprise spin-off prequel to its modern classic Breath of the Wild, an action-focused game called Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You’ll play the role of Link, as usual, but also the four champions and Princess Zelda herself, in attempting (unsuccessfully, as we know) to fight back the hordes of Ganon 100 years before the Switch launch title.

Introducing #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity, a new story set 100 years before The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Battle as legendary warriors and experience the emotional events of the Great Calamity first-hand. Launching 11/20.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/VGUGgiFQzd pic.twitter.com/DkjK6Uxh91 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 8, 2020

The game is supposedly released to gather more attention for the recently teased sequel. It is developed by Koei Tecmo, which previously made the first Hyrule Warriors game as part of their long-running Warriors series of large-scale battle-em-ups. Age of Calamity adopts not just the new look, but the characters and setting are from Breath of the Wild, meaning it’s a canon entry in the franchise and a direct prequel.

Also read | WoW Shadowlands Prepatch Event: Choose Your Favourite Mount For The New Patch

Age of Calamity Pre Order

Pre-order for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available at the following stores. Pre-ordering a digital version from the Nintendo Store will give the players the Lucky Ladle (bonus) as an in-game item.

Amazon UK: Pre-order for £49.99

Pre-order for £49.99 Nintendo Official UK Store: Pre-order for £49.99

Pre-order for £49.99 ShopTo: Pre-order for £42.85

Pre-order for £42.85 GameStop: Pre-order for $59.99

Pre-order for $59.99 Best Buy: Pre-order for $59.99

Pre-order for $59.99 Nintendo eShop UK: Pre-order for £49.99

Pre-order for £49.99 Nintendo eShop US: Pre-order for $59.99

Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Also read | Colin Kaepernick Madden 21 Rating Places Him Higher Than Baker Mayfield And Cam Newton

Breath of the Wild was announced in E3, 2016. Ever since its release in 2017 fans have been awaiting the release of the Breath of the Wild sequel, but Nintendo didn't leak news about this prequel -- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Players will get to battle Calamity Ganon's minions in massive hordes and find out about what took place before Link was injured and slept for 100 years.

Breath of the Wild is specifically famous for the Princess, who never really was just a damsel in distress but a very interesting character, more so than Link and most of the champions. Her curiosity and scholarly ambition endeared players and made them see that the warrior they were playing was clever and strong. Pre-order is available for all who want access to the prequel right on the release date.

Also read | Madden 21 QB Ratings - Top Overall Quarterbacks In The Video Game

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Hyrule Warriors Trailer